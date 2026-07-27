MoonExe Expands into Asia Pacific with New Customer Contact and Knowledge Centre in Kuala Lumpur

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Fig 1: MoonExe’s First Asia Pacific Customer Contact and Knowledge Centre in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

MoonExe has expanded its global footprint with the launch of its first Asia Pacific Customer Contact and Knowledge Centre in Kuala Lumpur, marking a key milestone in the company's international growth strategy. The new centre strengthens MoonExe's presence in one of Asia's leading financial hubs and supports its planned expansion across Europe and the Middle East. As the world's first global Exchange Finance (ExFi) solutions provider for cross-border payments, MoonExe delivers a stablecoin-powered platform designed to enable faster, more transparent, and cost-efficient international transactions.

Established in Colorado, United States, MoonExe has since expanded to the Asia Pacific region, with future expansion to Europe and Middle East planned. Our company’s Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), Dr Chi, who is in charge of spearheading the global expansion spoke to attendees at the company’s opening of its Asia Pacific Customer Contact and Knowledge Centre in Kuala Lumpur. Dr Chi explained “MoonExe’s primary goal is not to replace traditional financial institutions, but rather to become the world's most trusted and accessible digital asset exchange, revolutionising the way our world conducts cross-border payments.”. Ultimately, MoonExe aims to create a secure and reliable global cross-border payment network, leveraging on Web3 technology that democratises cross-border payments while bridging the gap between fiat currencies and digital assets.

Regulatory Compliance and Platform Security

MoonExe ensures regulatory compliance and platform security through a combination of global licensing, adherence to international security standards, and blockchain-based transaction transparency. The company operates within established financial regulatory frameworks to ensure global trust and compliance.

Firstly, MoonExe has obtained a Money Services Business (MSB) License with the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) in the United States (Registration No. 31000296198825). This classifies the platform under the same foundational regulatory framework as major payment gateway providers like Visa, Mastercard, and PayPal. Additionally, the company holds a Certificate of Fact of Good Standing from the Secretary of State of Colorado. Lastly, MoonExe places a strong emphasis on strategic partnerships and has collaborated with strategic partner Huobi (Labuan). This will allow the company to provide an enhanced digital asset market connectivity that is compliant with strict global compliance frameworks while ensuring secure digital asset trading access and professional institutional client services.

To prevent "black box" operations, MoonExe ensures that every transaction is verifiable with on-chain verification and verifiable proofs. Every trade generates an unbroken chain of proof recorded on the Tron blockchain. Additionally, MoonExe maintains transparency regarding potential risks which includes regulatory evolution, liquidity matching delays, and stablecoin-specific risks (such as USDT de-pegging). The platform actively monitors global jurisdictions to adapt its operations to changing regulations.This level of transparency will give users of the MoonExe platform the confidence and trust to transact on our platform.

Expansion Plans and Growth Strategy

To usher in the launch of MoonExe’s Ex-Fi platform, the company organised an opening ceremony earlier this year in March for its inaugural launch of its Customer Contact and Knowledge Centre in the Asia Pacific region. Situated at the heart of Kuala Lumpur in Tun Razak Exchange, the location was strategically chosen due to its reputation as Malaysia's premier international business and financial district. Additionally, MoonExe intends to expand its physical presence globally with additional Centres set to launch across Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East, signalling the company’s long-term institutional commitment to establish a truly global network. When asked for comments on the company’s expansion plans, our Chief Marketing Officer Dr Chi remarked "From our roots in Colorado, MoonExe is planting flags in the world's most important business and financial cities. This is not a start-up. This is infrastructure.". Indeed, Dr Chi’s remarks reflect the company’s ambitions and laser focus on becoming the world’s largest liquidity platform.

The Future of Cross-border Payments

As banking compliance regulations become increasingly strict, the recent geo-political developments have exposed the weaknesses of the global financial system. Evidently, conventional cross-border payments remain heavily reliant on global intermediaries. MoonExe’s platform has a unique value proposition that facilitates the flow of capital with significantly reduced friction across multiple jurisdictions. Ultimately, the future of business and finance will evolve into an interconnected ecosystem where Web3 technology empowers traditional finance, facilitating seamless and efficient cross-border payments and/or trade and MoonExe is poised to capitalise on the evolution of the financial ecosystem.

Note: MoonExe is an independent company and is not affiliated with any of the financial institutions (past and/or present) mentioned in our press releases unless otherwise specified. Views expressed in this article are purely for informational and educational purposes only and do not act as nor constitute investment advice. Please refer to the prevailing regulations in your jurisdiction before making any regulatory decisions for yourself and/or your organisation. Past performance does not guarantee future returns. Clients and readers are advised to conduct your own due diligence or consult your financial advisor(s) before making any investment decisions.

MEDIA CONTACT:

www.moonexe.com

David Roger,

david.roger@moonexe.com

VP, Media and Content Creation:







