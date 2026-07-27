Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action on Behalf of Microvast Holdings, Inc. Investors

LOS ANGELES, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Microvast Holdings, Inc., (“Microvast” or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MVST) investors of a class action on behalf of investors that bought securities between April 1, 2025 - March 16, 2026, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Microvast investors have until September 21, 2026 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/microvast-holdings-inc. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for PURSUING claims to recover their losses.

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants announced the expansion of its manufacturing facility located in Huzhou, China, dubbing the initiative “Huzhou Phase 3.2”, claiming that its increased production capacity would be online before the end of 2025. Defendants likewise advised investors to expect improved margins, touting a supposed “strategic repositioning away from low-margin segments” and a new “focus . . . towards more profitable, higher-value opportunities”. Notwithstanding, plaintiff alleges that defendants failed to disclose that (i) due to, inter alia, inventory management issues and delays in commercial vehicle rollouts by Microvast’s customers, defendants had overstated Microvast’s ability to reach its margin targets, and (ii) defendants overstated Microvast’s ability to complete the Huzhou Phase 3.2 expansion by the end of 2025.

A series of disclosures, after which Microvast’s stock declined, revealed the truth about the Company. Microvast’s final disclosure occurred on March 16, 2026, it reported its financial and operating results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2025. Among other items, Microvast reported that gross margin declined to approximately 1% for the quarter, down sharply from approximately 36% for the same period in the prior year, which the Company attributed to inventory impairment charges arising from “specialized ESS components”. Microvast also reported revenue of $96.5 million for the quarter, representing a 15% year-over-year decrease and falling well short of the consensus estimate of $136.4 million. Microvast attributed this result to “regulatory shifts in South Korea and delays in customer platform ramp-up” in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. On this news, Microvast’s stock price fell $0.79 per share, or 34.2%, to close at $1.52 per share on March 17, 2026.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

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