Paybis Releases New Data Showing B2B Payments Now Dominate Stablecoin Volume





LONDON, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New data released today by Paybis indicates that stablecoins have quietly transitioned into a business tool first and a consumer asset second. While retail activity has historically captured public attention, enterprise and business-to-business (B2B) demand are now the overwhelming drivers of platform volume.

According to the figures:

B2B payments accounted for nearly 97% of Paybis stablecoin volume across 2025 and 2026, marking a massive surge from 36% in 2023.

Stablecoins represented 86% of total Paybis crypto volume in April 2026, up dramatically from just 12% in July 2023.

Total stablecoin volume reached $3.81 billion in May 2026, with 2025 volume scaling 7.2x year-over-year, and January–April 2026 volume climbing 135% compared to the same period in the previous year.

Platform survey data reveals that 22.5% of businesses are already utilizing or actively planning to use stablecoins for cross-border transactions.





The primary sectors driving this enterprise adoption include providing stablecoin liquidity to regulated financial institutions and managing stablecoin settlements for payment service providers (PSPs) and acquirers.

"Stablecoins have moved from a crypto niche to business infrastructure – B2B is now the overwhelming majority of volume on our platform, driven by companies that need faster cross-border settlement and treasury movement," said Konstantins Vasilenko, Co-Founder and CBDO of Paybis. Vasilenko added, "What's missing is expedited mass adoption. Paybis Regulated Platform gives companies one API to plug stablecoins into existing payment flows – dedicated IBANs, on/off-ramp and full crypto rails under our MiCA, PI and other licenses – so they get the adoption upside without becoming a crypto company themselves."

This operational infrastructure mirrors the robust backend powering the company's consumer-facing applications on Android and iOS , ensuring that both retail users and global enterprises benefit from the same high-tier compliance, licensing, and settlement speeds.

About Paybis

Established in 2014, Paybis simplifies cryptocurrency for individuals and enterprises. The company combines a trusted crypto exchange and wallet—facilitating the purchase, sale, and exchange of 90 cryptocurrencies—with award-winning payment infrastructure. This infrastructure empowers businesses to transfer capital globally, eliminating traditional payment friction and prohibitive banking fees.

Recognized in 2026 as the Best Crypto Payment Provider, Paybis serves 7 million users and hundreds of enterprises globally. Processing $3 billion annually, the company is driven by a team of 200 professionals operating under strict regulatory licenses, including MiCA and PI.

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Contact

Viacheslav Orishechko

viacheslav.orishechko@paybis.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bbfeb763-7629-48c2-95ea-cba86e78347e