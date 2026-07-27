WIX LAWSUIT: Wix.com Ltd. Sued for Securities Law Violations; Investors Should Contact Block & Leviton To Learn How They Might Recover Losses

BOSTON, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton announces that a securities fraud lawsuit has been filed against Wix.com Ltd. (Nasdaq: WIX) and certain of its executives. Investors who have lost money in their Wix.com Ltd. investment should contact the firm to learn more about how they might recover those losses. For more details, visit https://blockleviton.com/cases/wix.

What is this all about?

According to the lawsuit, Wix.com and certain of its executives misled investors about the company's push into AI-powered "vibe coding" website tools between February 19, 2025 and May 12, 2026. The complaint alleges that the company overstated how competitive and successful its AI offerings — including its Base44 acquisition and its Wix Harmony platform — actually were, while understating the costs of building and marketing them and the extent to which rival AI products were outpacing Wix. The complaint alleges the picture came to a head on May 13, 2026, when Wix reported disappointing first-quarter results and a sharp margin decline, and management acknowledged on its earnings call that Harmony had "holes" and "missing capabilities" and that the company had fallen behind professional developers using competing AI tools — sending the shares down roughly 27% in a single day. Wix announced layoffs of about 20% of its workforce weeks later.

Who is eligible?

Anyone who purchased or otherwise acquired Wix.com securities between February 19, 2025 and May 12, 2026 and suffered losses may be eligible to participate, whether or not they have sold their investment. Investors should contact Block & Leviton to learn more.

What should you do next?

The deadline to seek appointment as lead plaintiff is September 22, 2026. A class has not yet been certified, and until a certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. If you've lost money on your investment, you should contact Block & Leviton to learn more via our case website, by email at shareholders@blockleviton.com, or by phone at (888) 256-2510.

Whistleblower?

If you have non-public information about Wix.com Ltd., you should consider assisting in our investigation or working with our attorneys to file a report with the Securities Exchange Commission under their whistleblower program. Whistleblowers who provide original information to the SEC may receive rewards of up to 30% of any successful recovery. For more information, contact Block & Leviton at whistleblowers@blockleviton.com or by phone at (888) 256-2510.

Why should you contact Block & Leviton?

Block & Leviton is widely regarded as one of the leading securities class action firms in the country. Our attorneys have recovered billions of dollars for defrauded investors and are dedicated to obtaining significant recoveries on behalf of our clients through active litigation in the federal courts across the country. Many of the nation's top institutional investors hire us to represent their interests. You can learn more about us at our website, www.blockleviton.com, call (888) 256-2510 or email shareholders@blockleviton.com with any questions.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

CONTACT:

BLOCK & LEVITON LLP

260 Franklin St., Suite 1860

Boston, MA 02110

Phone: (888) 256-2510

Email: shareholders@blockleviton.com