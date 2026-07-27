Xulon Press announces the first in the Waiting and Gaining book series for young adults, Single & Satisfied: Eight Questions To Answer Before Considering A Romantic Relationship from author Alex Yeboah Sasu.

Ashville, OH, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xulon Press announces the release of Single & Satisfied: Eight Questions To Answer Before Considering A Romantic Relationship written by Alex Yeboah Sasu, available in paperback $18.99, 9798868521034; eBook $6.99, 9798868521041.

Single & Satisfied - Eight Questions To Answer Before Considering A Romantic Relationship

Sasu’s book empowers young Christian singles to embrace their current season of singleness as a season of growth, joy and preparation. Having experienced a deeply fulfilling single life himself, he shares firsthand the importance and advantages of accepting being single and not rushing into a relationship based on the stereotypical belief that one must be part of a couple to be happy. Sasu thoughtfully explains to young readers that making the most out of being single and finding fulfillment in Christ while building faith, purpose and healthy relationships is the best way to prepare for dating and marriage.

“I wrote this book after noticing how many singles I encountered in youth ministry believed dating was the ‘greener grass,’” Sasu said. “This mindset often led them to miss valuable opportunities due to misplaced priorities. Having experienced a deeply fulfilling single life myself, I felt compelled to challenge these misconceptions and present powerful reasons why singleness is a season of advantage.”

Alex Yeboah Sasu is a certified life coach, author, speaker and master in counseling students with over fifteen years of experience mentoring and coaching young people across Africa and North America. Passionate about discipling others for Christ, he specializes in goal setting and Christian pre-dating and pre-marital coaching. With a rich background in youth ministry and missionary work, Sasu also runs two YouTube channels: SAYINSPIRES—offering goal-setting tips and relationship advice from a Christian perspective—and The Youth Lab—featuring youth ministry engagement tools and strategies. Currently working as a counselor trainee, he focuses on supporting married couples and adolescents. Sasu is married to Gloria, and together, they are blessed with a beautiful daughter. In addition to writing, he enjoys soccer, reading, connecting with people, and inspiring others to live purpose-driven lives.

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Xulon Press is the world’s largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Single & Satisfied: Eight Questions To Answer Before Considering A Romantic Relationship is available online through amazon.com and barnesandnoble.com.

Press Inquiries

Contact: Alex Yeboah Sasu

Email: waitingandgaining [at] gmail.com

www.sayinspireshub.com