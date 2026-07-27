Wilsonart Expands HPL Collection with New Styles Designed to Simplify Specification

TEMPLE, Texas, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wilsonart has unveiled its 2026 High Pressure Laminate (HPL) collection, the brand’s first significant pattern expansion since 2022. The new collection was designed to bring clarity and cohesion to increasingly complex interiors. The 21 new designs span three distinct categories: 11 woodgrains, six linear patterns, and four textile-inspired surfaces. Together, they form a curated, coordinated offering built to address one of the design industry’s most persistent challenges: the complexity of selecting, specifying, and sourcing materials that work together seamlessly across applications.

Kate Grossman, Vice President, Marketing and Design at Wilsonart, noted, “We carefully curated visuals that naturally work together so designers can create depth and flexibility without visual clutter or the guesswork that typically slows down the specification process.”

The 2026 HPL launch is organized around three complementary families, each developed with a shared design philosophy. Designed to simplify material selection, the collection integrates seamlessly with existing Wilsonart products including Solid Surface, Quartz, Thinscape®, and Wetwall®, while complementing a broad range of interior finishes, furnishings, and architectural elements. The refreshed HPL catalog gives designers the ability to build an entire material palette and specify across multiple surface and finish categories. Eleven new Harmony Woodgrain designs celebrate the natural expression of wood through contemporary cuts and colors that reflect the evolving practices of today’s designers. Species including oak, elm, ash, birch, and acacia deliver depth and dimension without visual noise, with subtle authentic grain variation and controlled movement ensuring visual consistency across large runs and modular components.

Six Strata linear patterns introduce rhythm and flow to surfaces where solids feel flat and bold patterns feel excessive. Their small-scale approach creates a sense of quiet motion through a palette of versatile neutrals, designed to layer effortlessly with woodgrains and complement the full range of materials a designer might bring to a project. Rounding out the collection, four Terrene textile-inspired surfaces bring refined texture to the HPL portfolio, with a woven aesthetic that supports spatial layering and zoning without introducing visual competition.

“By balancing warm and cool undertones and refining scale and detail across every category, we’ve made it significantly easier to build palettes that feel intentional and enduring,” Grossman added. “These designs thoughtfully expand our portfolio, and they’re engineered to support the design approach of designers who work across increasingly complex and varied interiors.”

The 2026 collection was developed with the full specification journey in mind, from initial concept through fabrication and installation. For designers and A&D professionals, the coordinated palette reduces the friction of material selection, supports intuitive zoning, and eliminates the mismatches and specification headaches that arise when surfaces from different collections don’t quite align. Light-dark interplay adds depth without distraction, and graining and abstract patterns function as graphic structure rather than decoration. Warm and cool undertone options give specifiers the palette flexibility to tune spaces for virtually any interior environment.

For fabricators, the engineering behind the collection is equally deliberate. Controlled movement in the woodgrains and patterns reduces alignment and matching challenges, while neutral tones minimize disruption at seams, edges, and transitions. The designs perform reliably across vertical, horizontal, and wrapped applications, delivering consistent, clean results across large runs, repeat programs, and multi-site projects.

“We’re helping simplify the entire process, from concept to installation,” Grossman concluded. “These designs are not only versatile across palettes and applications; they’re built for repeatable success. Whether a designer is specifying for a single project or a national rollout, or a fabricator is running a large production program, the 2026 collection is engineered to make that easier every time.”

The full 2026 HPL collection is available now. Designers, fabricators, and specifiers can explore the complete lineup, view photography, and access specification information at wilsonart.com/new-arrivals-hpl.

About Wilsonart

Founded in 1956, Wilsonart is a world-leading engineered surfaces company driven by a mission to create surfaces people love, with service they can count on, delivered by people who care. Our company is headquartered in Austin, Texas, USA, with operations in the Americas and Europe. We manufacture and distribute High Pressure Laminate (HPL), Coordinated Thermally Fused Laminate (TFL) and Edgeband, Adhesives, Compact Laminate, Composite Countertops, Quartz, Solid Surface, Epoxy, Waterproof Wall Panels, and other decorative engineered surfaces for use in the office, education, healthcare, hospitality, retail, and residential markets. Operating under the Wilsonart®, Arborite®, Bushboard, Durcon®, KML, Laminart®, Mermaid™, Polyrey®, Ralph Wilson®, Resopal®, Shore®, Technistone®, Thinscape® and Wetwall™ brands, we continuously redefine decorative surfaces through award-winning design, performance, service and sustainability. For more information, visit wilsonart.com.

Press Contact:

Steven Sloan | SLOAN

stevens@hellofromsloan.com