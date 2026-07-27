Emotion Detection and Recognition (EDR) Market Surges to $43.29 billion at a CAGR 8.2% by 2031 | Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the global Emotion Detection and Recognition (EDR) Market is projected to grow from USD 29.14 billion in 2026 to USD 43.29 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period. Market expansion is being fueled by the increasing availability of pre-trained emotion recognition models, enabling organizations to accelerate deployment while reducing development complexity and implementation costs.

Demand is rising across industries as enterprises integrate emotion AI into customer engagement, healthcare, automotive, public safety, and intelligent digital platforms. The ability to analyze human emotions through facial expressions, speech, text, and multimodal data is becoming a strategic differentiator, helping organizations improve user experiences, automate decision-making, and deliver more personalized interactions.

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Key Market Highlights

Market size (2026): USD 29.14 billion

USD 29.14 billion Market forecast (2031): USD 43.29 billion

USD 43.29 billion Growth rate: CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period

CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period Fastest-growing solution segment: Emotion recognition APIs & SDKs

Emotion recognition APIs & SDKs Fastest-growing region: Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific Report scope: 500 market data tables, 70 figures, 400 pages

500 market data tables, 70 figures, 400 pages Key players: Microsoft (US), AWS (US), Oracle (US), NICE (Israel), Salesforce (US), Google (US), Qualtrics (US), Bosch (Germany), NEC (Japan), Genesys (US), IBM (US), Verint (US), CallMiner (US), Smart Eye (Sweden), Uniphore (US), Medallia (US), Sprinklr (US), and other leading emotion AI providers.

Why This Market Matters

Emotion AI is moving beyond experimental deployments to become an integral component of enterprise digital transformation strategies. Organizations increasingly recognize emotional intelligence as a valuable source of customer and operational insight, enabling more personalized services, stronger customer loyalty, and improved business outcomes.

The growing accessibility of ready-to-deploy emotion recognition models further lowers barriers to adoption, allowing businesses to integrate advanced capabilities without building proprietary AI systems. As conversational AI, intelligent automation, and human-machine interaction continue to evolve, emotion recognition technologies are expected to play an increasingly important role across enterprise ecosystems.

Market Overview

The Emotion Detection and Recognition market is witnessing sustained momentum as organizations seek technologies capable of interpreting emotional responses across voice, text, facial expressions, and multimodal interactions. Pre-trained emotion recognition models are simplifying implementation by minimizing extensive data collection and AI model training requirements.

These advancements enable enterprises to deploy emotion-aware applications more quickly while improving scalability across customer-facing and operational environments. As organizations continue investing in AI-driven engagement platforms, emotion detection is emerging as a critical capability supporting enhanced decision-making and personalized digital experiences.

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Analyst Perspective

The next phase of growth in the Emotion Detection and Recognition market will be shaped by accessibility rather than experimentation. Enterprises increasingly favor modular AI solutions that can be integrated rapidly into existing workflows while delivering measurable business value.

The expanding use of cloud-based AI platforms, conversational interfaces, and multimodal analytics is broadening commercial opportunities across industries. Organizations that successfully combine emotion intelligence with broader AI strategies are expected to strengthen customer engagement, optimize operational efficiency, and enhance competitive differentiation.

Segment Analysis

The consumer experience analytics segment is expected to account for the largest share of the Emotion Detection and Recognition market throughout the forecast period. Businesses are increasingly utilizing emotion AI across contact centers, customer service operations, digital engagement platforms, and customer journey management solutions to measure customer sentiment and improve service delivery. Rising investments in conversational AI, speech analytics, and customer intelligence platforms continue to reinforce this segment's leadership position. Commercial adoption has also been strengthened by solution providers including NICE, Genesys, Verint, Qualtrics, and CallMiner.

Within the solution category, emotion recognition APIs & SDKs are projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. These solutions allow developers to integrate speech emotion recognition, sentiment analysis, facial expression analysis, and multimodal emotion detection into existing applications without developing proprietary AI models. Their flexibility, cloud compatibility, and lower implementation complexity are making APIs and SDKs increasingly attractive across customer engagement, healthcare, intelligent automotive systems, and virtual assistant applications.

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, supported by rapid commercialization of emotion-aware technologies across automotive, customer experience, and public safety applications.

Japan and South Korea continue advancing driver monitoring and occupant sensing technologies through their established automotive manufacturing ecosystems. India's large contact center and business process outsourcing sector is accelerating demand for speech emotion analytics and customer sentiment solutions, while China is expanding investments in smart cities, intelligent transportation systems, and AI-enabled public services. Strong enterprise AI adoption, expanding cloud infrastructure, a large digital consumer base, and increasing investment in human-machine interaction technologies further position Asia Pacific as the primary growth engine for the global EDR market.

Key Industry Trends

Rising adoption of pre-trained AI models is accelerating emotion recognition deployment.

Multimodal emotion analysis is improving accuracy across voice, text, facial, and behavioral data.

Cloud-based APIs and SDKs are simplifying scalable emotion AI integration.

Conversational AI and intelligent automotive systems are expanding EDR applications.

Personalized customer engagement is driving demand for emotion analytics solutions.

Competitive Landscape

The Top companies in the Emotion Detection and Recognition (EDR) Market include Microsoft, AWS, Oracle, NICE, Salesforce, Google, Qualtrics, Bosch, NEC, Genesys, IBM, Nemesysco, Smart Eye, Uniphore, CallMiner, audEERING, Tobii, Seeing Machines, Medallia, Sprinklr, Verint, Realeyes, Observe.AI, Entropik, Behavioral Signals, Kairos, Noldus, Cognovi Labs, Cerence, MorphCast, Hume AI, and Vern AI.

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