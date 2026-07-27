Assisting Hands Home Care Frisco Trains Caregivers in Stroke Recovery, Brings Post-Stroke Education to North Texas Families

Frisco, TEXAS, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assisting Hands Home Care, a family owned home care agency serving Frisco, Plano, Allen, Little Elm, Prosper, Richardson, Carrollton, and Dallas specializes in stroke recovery home care and trains its caregivers specifically for the needs of stroke survivors. Owner Wolfgang Willems also visits senior centers, libraries and community groups across Collin and Denton County to talk with families about what happens after a stroke and

how to support a loved one through recovery.

Most of what people learn about stroke stops at the hospital door. Willems uses his presentations to fill in what comes next, covering the warning signs of stroke, what a realistic recovery timeline looks like, and the kind of day to day support that makes the biggest difference once someone is back home.

On Aug. 11, Willems will speak at Baylor Scott & White Institute for Rehabilitation - Frisco, presenting to a self-support group on handling fatigue after stroke, a lingering symptom that often outlasts formal rehab and one families are rarely warned about ahead of time.

"Families leave the hospital with a stack of paperwork and not much else," Willems said. "Someone has to help translate that into what actually happens on a Tuesday afternoon three months later. That is the piece we focus on, in the presentations and in the care we provide."

Assisting Hands' caregivers receive specialized training in stroke recovery, helping with mobility, medication reminders, meal preparation, and the cognitive and emotional changes that often follow a stroke, all while working alongside a client's existing doctors and therapists rather than replacing them.

Stroke recovery rarely ends when a patient leaves the hospital or a rehab facility. Many survivors continue to work through changes in balance, speech, memory, strength and fatigue for months afterward, often after formal therapy sessions have ended for the week. Assisting Hands built its stroke care program around that gap, matching families with caregivers trained to recognize fall risks, support communication difficulties, and keep therapy routines going at home so progress does not stall between appointments.

Assisting Hands provides care throughout Frisco, Plano, Allen, Little Elm, Prosper and North Dallas, from a few hours a week up to live in, 24 hour care. Groups interested in hosting a stroke recovery presentation or in home care services can reach the office directly.

For more information or to schedule a free care assessment, call (214) 609-1340 or visit assistinghands.com/92/texas/frisco/services/stroke-care/.

About Assisting Hands Home Care - Frisco

Assisting Hands Home Care Frisco is a family owned, non-medical home care agency serving Frisco, Plano, Allen, Little Elm, Prosper and the surrounding North Texas communities. Founded by Wolfgang and Anja Willems, the agency offers stroke recovery care, Alzheimer's and dementia care, after surgery care, elder care and veteran home care, on a schedule that ranges from a few hours a day to around the clock. Learn more at assistinghands.com/92/texas/frisco.

Press Inquiries

Wolfgang Willems

wwillems [at] assistinghands.com

(214) 609-1340

https://assistinghands.com/92/texas/frisco/

1721 W Plano Pkwy #126, Plano, TX 75075