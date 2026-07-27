Byline Bank and Lithic Partner to Expand Fintech Banking Capabilities

CHICAGO, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Byline Bank today announced it has been selected as a Sponsor Bank partner by Lithic, a leading financial technology company that helps companies launch and scale payment card, banking and money movement products.

This partnership will enable Lithic to connect technology companies with Byline Bank and enable them to launch consumer and commercial card programs and banking services. As a regulated financial institution, Byline will provide the essential banking infrastructure – including accounts, payments and rigorous risk oversight – that these companies need to bring their products and services to the market.

“Fintech companies need banking partners that can move with the same sense of urgency they do,” said Joe Wolsfeld, Head of Payments & Fintech Banking at Byline Bank. “We've built a team and operating model designed to streamline decision-making, accelerate execution and help innovative companies launch and scale products with confidence.”

Lithic evaluated Byline against the needs of its client programs as part of the partner selection process. Key factors included:

Deep industry expertise: Byline’s specialized leadership team brings over 20 years of payments and fintech experience.

Byline’s specialized leadership team brings over 20 years of payments and fintech experience. Speed to market: Byline’s structure allows for highly streamlined communications and confidence in execution, helping fintechs launch products faster.

Byline’s structure allows for highly streamlined communications and confidence in execution, helping fintechs launch products faster. Broad use-case support: Byline has the flexibility and risk management framework to support numerous complex use cases, including digital assets.





“Lithic has built the programmable card issuing infrastructure that technology companies rely on to launch and scale. Byline stands out for its combination of deep industry expertise, its collaborative approach and the ability to execute efficiently,” said Bo Jiang, CEO of Lithic. “For the fintechs building on Lithic, that means faster time to market, cleaner regulatory navigation, and a banking partner that can scale alongside them.”

About Byline Bank

Headquartered in Chicago, Byline Bank, a subsidiary of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY), is a full-service commercial bank serving small and medium-sized businesses, financial sponsors and consumers. Byline Bank has approximately $9.9 billion in assets and operates over 40 branch locations throughout the Chicago and Milwaukee metropolitan areas. Byline Bank offers a broad range of commercial and community banking products and services, including small-ticket equipment leasing and U.S. Small Business Administration loans. Byline Bank is a member of FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender.

Visit bylinebank.com for more information, and follow Byline Bank on Facebook , X , LinkedIn or Instagram for the latest news and updates.

About Lithic

Lithic is the leading card issuing platform built for high-growth technology companies. Lithic's APIs and operational enablement services enable businesses to move money, build card programs, and issue debit, credit, and prepaid cards to consumers and businesses with unparalleled ease and flexibility. Lithic is committed to providing innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of the financial services industry. For more information, visit lithic.com.

Byline media contact:

Allison Roche, Marketing Communications Manager

(312) 585-9457

aroche@bylinebank.com

Byline investor contact:

Brooks O. Rennie, Investor Relations Director

(312) 660-5805

brennie@bylinebank.com

Lithic media contact:

press@lithic.com