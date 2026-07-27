Tilden Reaches Third Issue With Award-Winning Lineup of Serialized-Fiction Writers

San Francisco, CA, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tilden has released the third issue of its monthly literary magazine for long-form serialized fiction. Its contributor roster includes National Book Award finalist Laird Hunt, Booker Prize - longlisted writers Sophie Mackintosh and Matt Thorne, Harvey Award winner Briana Loewinsohn and Eisner Award winner Thien Pham.





Tilden, an independent monthly literary magazine dedicated to long-form serialized fiction.

Tilden, an independent monthly literary magazine dedicated to long-form serialized fiction, has released its third issue, featuring new work from Laird Hunt, Sophie Mackintosh and Matt Thorne.

Laird Hunt is the author of Zorrie, a finalist for the 2021 National Book Award. Sophie Mackintosh is the author of The Water Cure, winner of a Betty Trask Award and longlisted for the Booker Prize. Matt Thorne is the author of Cherry, which was also longlisted for the Booker Prize.

Tilden’s wider contributor roster includes Briana Loewinsohn, author and illustrator of Raised by Ghosts, winner of the 2025 Harvey Award for Best Young Adult Book, and Thien Pham, author and illustrator of the Eisner Award - winning Family Style.

The magazine publishes fiction in installments, allowing longer works to unfold across successive issues. Following the tradition of publications such as The Strand, The Smart Set and Black Mask, Tilden adapts the anticipation of serialized storytelling for contemporary digital readers.

Tilden provides a platform for established and emerging writers to create and experiment with stories that develop over multiple installments. The magazine also prioritizes fair compensation for its contributors, recognising the time and creative work required to produce ambitious long-form fiction.

Cover design and illustration is by Eugenia Yoh.

Digital subscriptions begin at $3 per month. The current issue and additional information are available at www.tildenmagazine.com.

Tilden brings the tradition of serialized fiction into the digital age, delivering new installments of ongoing works each month.

About Tilden

Tilden is an independently funded monthly literary magazine dedicated to long-form serialized fiction. It publishes ongoing works by award-winning and emerging writers, combining the tradition of classic serial magazines with contemporary digital access and fair compensation for contributors.

Press Inquiries

Edward.Johnson [at] tildenmagazine.com