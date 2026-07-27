Flock LPR Helps Crystal Springs Police Identify Vehicle in Drive-By Shooting

Crystal Springs, MS, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Three people were shot during a drive-by in Crystal Springs, Mississippi, on a Sunday evening, with all three struck in the leg. One victim required transport to the University of Mississippi Medical Center for treatment of more serious injuries.

The Crystal Springs Police Department launched an investigation. Flock cameras deployed in the area captured the license plate of the vehicle connected to the shooting, and police used that information to identify the vehicle involved.

Authorities were not releasing images of the vehicle publicly to avoid alerting the suspect. The investigation remained active at time of reporting.

Cases like this reflect how Flock's technology is designed to work: giving investigators real leads quickly while upholding rigorous standards for privacy and responsible use .

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About Flock

Flock is a public safety technology company that builds connected camera, audio, and investigative systems to help communities respond to and investigate safety incidents using objective evidence.

Flock technology combines video, gunshot detection, and investigative software to help law enforcement, schools, and businesses locate vehicles, understand incidents, and collaborate across jurisdictions while maintaining clear privacy safeguards, local control, and responsible data use.