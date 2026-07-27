WISKII Launches First Global Pop-Up in Saint-Tropez with ONIRIQ Wellness for Exclusive Summer Residency

SAINT-TROPEZ, France, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WISKII , a contemporary women's activewear brand, announces the opening of its first global pop-up in Saint-Tropez, marking a significant milestone in the brand's international expansion. Running from July 20 through September 20, 2026, the two-month summer residency, created in partnership with ONIRIQ Wellness at Bagatelle St. Tropez, brings together a curated WISKII retail experience, immersive wellness programming, and community-driven gatherings on the French Riviera.





Long celebrated for its timeless glamour and relaxed Mediterranean lifestyle, Saint-Tropez provides the perfect setting for WISKII's studio-to-street philosophy. Throughout the residency, guests are invited to experience recurring wellness sessions and curated lifestyle moments, complemented by an opening celebration that officially launched the collaboration in Saint-Tropez.





More than a seasonal activation, the residency reflects a shared vision between WISKII and ONIRIQ Wellness: that movement extends beyond the studio and becomes part of everyday life. Rooted in this belief, the residency invites guests to reconnect, recharge, and embrace wellbeing through thoughtfully curated experiences inspired by the Riviera lifestyle.

The residency officially kicked off on July 20 with an intimate soft launch aperitivo reception at Bagatelle St. Tropez, featuring cocktails, music, and curated hospitality. Throughout the summer, participants can join recurring morning wellness sessions held every Tuesday and Friday through September 11, featuring Pilates, yoga, meditation, and other guided wellness practices. Each gathering is thoughtfully designed to support holistic wellbeing while fostering authentic connections within the WISKII community.





Beyond the wellness programming, guests can discover the WISKII × ONIRIQ pop-up experience, open daily through September 20. Located within the Saint-Tropez residency, the space showcases a curated selection of WISKII's signature collections, including the Elegant Scallop Edit , Flora's Finest Edit , and Riviera Edit . Inspired by the effortless sophistication of Riviera living, the collections transition seamlessly from morning rituals to seaside afternoons and evening gatherings, reflecting WISKII's signature balance of refined design, versatility, and modern femininity.





"At WISKII, we believe movement is a way of living—one that brings inspiration, balance, and a sense of purpose to everyday life," said a spokesperson for WISKII. "Saint-Tropez embodies an effortless lifestyle that naturally aligns with our philosophy. Through our collaboration with ONIRIQ Wellness, we are creating experiences that celebrate wellbeing, connection, and modern femininity, inviting women to embrace movement as a source of inspiration and joy in everyday life."

The Saint-Tropez residency marks another milestone in WISKII's continued international growth and its evolution beyond apparel into a broader lifestyle experience. By bringing together elevated design, immersive wellness experiences, and inspiring partnerships, WISKII continues to inspire women around the world to embrace movement not simply as a routine, but as a lifestyle defined by elegance, intention, and everyday inspiration.

About WISKII

WISKII is a women's activewear brand known for its elevated approach to movement and modern femininity. Designed for women who seek confidence, elegance and versatility, WISKII creates refined activewear collections that transition seamlessly from studio to street. Through thoughtfully designed products and a growing global community, WISKII inspires women to embrace movement as a lifestyle while daring to dream and live boldly.

Media Contact

Contact Person: Caroline

Email: pr@wiskiiactive.com

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