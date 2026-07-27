TWOPAGES Invites the World to “Frame Your Moment” in New Social Media Challenge

NEW YORK, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A window can hold more than a view. It can frame a quiet morning, a family ritual, a pet resting in the sunlight, or a familiar scene changing with the seasons. These everyday scenes are at the heart of the FRAME YOUR MOMENT CHALLENGE , a new global social media campaign launched by TWOPAGES .





Image Source: TWOPAGES Frame Your Moment Challenge, Jul. - Sep. 2026

Under the slogan “Frame the Moments That Matter,” the challenge invites people around the world to share original photos or videos inspired by meaningful moments in their lives. Rather than presenting the challenge as a traditional photography contest, TWOPAGES treats the window as a storytelling frame for memories, relationships, personal changes, and everyday life.

The campaign is built around a central idea: “A frame is not where time stops, but where memory lives on.” Ray Chen, founder of TWOPAGES said, “At TWOPAGES, we believe every moment we live becomes part of who we are. Gently held in a frame, these moments lead us back to ourselves, and forward into a life still full of light.”

Open to Instagram and TikTok users aged 18 and above, the campaign is free to enter, with no purchase or use of TWOPAGES products required. Entrants do not need professional cameras, styled interiors, or photography experience. A personal moment, an original idea, and a public social media account are enough.

Campaign Video： Frame Your Moment | A Celebration of Everyday Moments

Building on Earlier Community Response

The FRAME YOUR MOMENT CHALLENGE follows the positive response to the TWOPAGES Curtain Glow Up Challenge, which was held earlier this year from Jan. 20 to Mar. 31 and generated 4.7 million impressions. Through user-shared room makeovers, the earlier campaign showed how window treatments could reshape the atmosphere and personality of a living space.

The new challenge expands beyond interior transformation. It looks at the window as a witness to daily living and encourages people to share the memories, relationships and changes taking place within its frame.

TWOPAGES now has more than 500,000 followers across its global social media platforms, bringing together a large community interested in interiors, art, fashion, lifestyle, and personal expression.





Image Source: TWOPAGES Glow Up Challenge, Jan.- Mar. 2026

How to Join the Challenge

Entering the challenge takes three steps:

Step 1: Create an original photo or video inspired by the theme “Frame Your Moment.” TWOPAGES suggests using “FRAME: [Your Moment]” as a simple storytelling prompt.

Step 2: Post the content on Instagram or TikTok, tag @twopagescurtains, and include both #FrameYourMoment and #TWOPAGESChallenge. The participant’s account must remain public during the campaign period.

Step 3: Copy the link to the published post and submit it through the official FRAME YOUR MOMENT campaign page.

All submitted content must be original and meet the campaign requirements.

Campaign Timeline

Submissions: July 22–September 22, 2026 (PT)

Review period: September 23–30, 2026

Winners announced: October 1, 2026, through TWOPAGES’ social media channels and official campaign page





Prize Details

The challenge features a range of awards recognizing both audience response and distinctive storytelling.

Top 1: $3,000

Top 2: $2,000

Top 3: $1,000





The top three eligible entries will be ranked according to the number of likes received.

Special awards include:

Best Storytelling Award

The Real Boss Award

Drama Queen or King Award

Best Window View Award

Ten Lucky Participation Awards





Three Ways to Find a Moment

Participants are free to interpret the challenge in their own way. For those looking for inspiration, TWOPAGES suggests three possible starting points: “Frame Your View,” which may focus on changing weather or a memorable scene outside the window; “Frame Your Story,” centered on people, pets, routines, and meaningful memories; and “Frame Your Transformation,” exploring room makeovers, seasonal shifts, or personal milestones.

Whether participants draw inspiration from fashion, art, photography, interiors, or everyday life, the focus remains the same: sharing a real moment that deserves to be remembered.

An Open Invitation to Share What Matters

The FRAME YOUR MOMENT CHALLENGE is designed for real people and real homes, placing honest stories and emotional connection above polished production. Fashion, art, photography, and lifestyle enthusiasts worldwide are encouraged to capture their own window moments and share the stories behind them.

View the full entry details and submit a post through the official campaign page at:

https://twopagescurtains.com/pages/frame-your-moment-challenge

About TWOPAGES

TWOPAGES is a custom window treatment brand guided by the idea of “Effortless Living.” Through thoughtfully designed curtains, shades, and hardware, the company aims to make window treatment choices simpler and help create comfortable, harmonious spaces for everyday life. Since its founding, TWOPAGES has served more than 600,000 families worldwide.

For more information about TWOPAGES, please visit:

https://www.instagram.com/twopagescurtains/

https://www.tiktok.com/@twopagescurtains

Media Contact:

Evelyn Mara

collab@twopagescurtains.com

https://twopagescurtains.com/

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1e192cbb-5865-4e33-81db-a066a91f1f93

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7c1834a7-5b7b-40ce-977f-3e4f7a9a94c3