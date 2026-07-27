NPM Launches Daq, a Platform Built to Solve the Private Market’s Data Problem

NEW YORK, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq Private Market (NPM), a leading provider of liquidity, capital, and investment solutions for private companies, today announced the launch of Daq by Nasdaq Private Market, a data and intelligence platform designed by private market participants for private market participants. Daq covers more than $5 trillion in private company valuations, unifying private company pricing, cap tables, investor activity, deal terms, waterfall analysis, company research, and source documents, all in one place.

Private markets have grown rapidly over the past decade, but the data supporting them has not kept pace. Investors, allocators, and advisory firms have long relied on data providers who observe private companies from the outside – piecing together stale valuations from fragmented sources. Daq was built differently: from the perspective of NPM’s own private secondaries business.

“We built Daq to solve a problem we had ourselves: getting a real, current, defensible view of what a private company is actually worth,” said Tom Callahan, CEO of Nasdaq Private Market. “Most data providers are guessing from the sidelines. We’re inside the market, pricing companies every day based on real transactions on the NPM platform, analyzing share-class-specific information and gathering verifiable source data to back it up. Daq takes that same edge and puts it in the hands of the institutions and retail investors who need it: asset managers, asset owners, banks, secondary investors, advisory firms, wealth managers, financial data platforms, corporate strategy teams, index providers, and everyone in between.”

Daq is built around four core capabilities:

NPM Price delivers a daily, market-informed price and valuation for private companies, constantly updated to reflect the latest activity and grounded in real trade activity rather than stale marks or speculative predictions. A unified data layer brings cap tables, funding rounds, deal terms, secondary transaction data, investor data, sector classifications, order flow benchmarking, and company research together in a single source, eliminating the need to stitch together data from multiple vendors. Source documents are available within the platform, eliminating the need to track them down. Waterfall analysis models how proceeds distribute across a company’s full preference stack at any exit value, letting users assess liquidation preferences, participation, and conversion against the real cap table.





The platform is designed around how private markets teams actually work: valuing portfolio holdings for quarterly marks and LP reporting, validating term sheets and deal pricing during diligence, screening for companies trading at a discount to source new opportunities, and building new products — including indices and funds — on top of trusted private market data.

“NPM Price has become one of the most reliable barometers for where notable private companies are trading – it is the invaluable tool for secondary data within our valuation practice,” said Ian Coffman, Director at Houlihan Lokey.

Daq is delivered through a web-based platform or direct API integration for firms that want to feed Daq data into their own models and systems.

Firms interested in access can contact NPM’s data team at datasales@npm.com or visit nasdaqprivatemarket.com to learn more.

About Nasdaq Private Market

Nasdaq Private Market is a leading provider of liquidity, capital, and investment solutions for private companies, employees, and investors. The company is focused on building modern infrastructure for the private market ecosystem, including technology for company-sponsored liquidity events, a settlement engine for private shares, a marketplace for buying and selling private company stock and funds, and data and intelligence on the private market. Nasdaq Private Market also helps connect private companies to capital through primary fundraising and capital introduction. For more information, visit nasdaqprivatemarket.com.

Media Contact

Nasdaq Private Market

Samantha Tortora

press@npm.com