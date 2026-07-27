Barfresh Announces Major School Wins in Ohio as Education Customer Growth Continues

LOS ANGELES, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barfresh Food Group Inc. (the “Company” or “Barfresh”) (Nasdaq: BRFH), a provider of frozen, ready-to-blend and ready-to-drink beverages, today announced multiple new customer wins in the education channel across Ohio. The Company has added 50 school districts across the state, serving a collective student population of over 300,000. Several of these schools began serving Barfresh's portfolio of better-for-you smoothie beverages on their menus during the 2025-26 school year, with implementation expected across all locations in the 2026-27 school year.

These wins also come as Barfresh continues to build out its integrated manufacturing infrastructure in Ohio. The Company's Arps Dairy processing facility is already operational, supporting approximately 75% of Barfresh's frozen beverage and food volume. Its larger 44,000-square-foot facility in Defiance, Ohio is planned to be commissioned before the end of 2026, further strengthening the Company's production capacity and supply reliability nationwide as well as driving down its costs.

Riccardo Delle Coste, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Ohio represents an important market for us, both from a customer growth standpoint and as the home of our expanding manufacturing operations. These new school wins reflect the strength of our sales execution and the trust school districts are placing in Barfresh to deliver convenient, better-for-you options to students. We’re seeing strong demand from both former customers who previously couldn’t get product due to our supply constraints, now returning, and new customers coming on board as we ramp our active selling efforts back up, with more bids expected to come through ahead of the new school year. As we complete construction of our Defiance facility, we expect it to further strengthen our supply reliability and long-term relationships here in Ohio and beyond. This is one of several new education channel wins we look forward to sharing, as we continue rebuilding and expanding our education base ahead of the new school year.”

About Barfresh Food Group

Barfresh Food Group Inc. (Nasdaq: BRFH) is a developer, manufacturer and distributor of ready-to-blend and ready-to-drink beverages, including smoothies, shakes and frappes, primarily for the education market, foodservice industry and restaurant chains, delivered as fully prepared individual portions or single serving and bulk formats for on-site preparation. For more information, please visit www.barfresh.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Except for historical information herein, matters set forth in this press release are forward-looking, including statements about the Company’s commercial progress, success of its strategic relationship(s), and projections of future financial performance. These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of words such as “grow”, “expand”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “estimate”, “believe”, “expect”, “plan”, “should”, “hypothetical”, “potential”, “forecast” and “project”, “continue,” “could,” “may,” “predict,” and “will” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in the press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on certain assumptions made based on experience, expected future developments and other factors the Company believes are appropriate under the circumstances. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The contents of this release should be considered in conjunction with the Company’s recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, including any warnings, risk factors and cautionary statements contained therein. Furthermore, the Company expressly disclaims any current intention to update publicly any forward-looking statements after the distribution of this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions or otherwise.



Investor Relations

John Mills

ICR

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John.Mills@icrinc.com

Deirdre Thomson

ICR

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Deirdre.Thomson@icrinc.com