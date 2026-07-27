Fairtility and First Fertility Expand Strategic Partnership to Deploy CHLOE™ Across Multiple IVF Laboratories

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairtility the global leader in AI powered IVF intelligence software, today announced an expanded strategic partnership with First Fertility, one of the leading fertility networks in the United States, to bring CHLOE™ across its network.

Following an initial deployment at one First Fertility center, strong patient feedback and positive adoption into the clinical and laboratory workflow led the network to expand CHLOE across its existing timelapse laboratories and introduce the platform at additional centers as they adopt timelapse technology.

IVF patients increasingly expect greater transparency, education, and connection throughout treatment, particularly during embryo development, when communication can be limited and anxiety is often highest. First Fertility’s expanded deployment reflects a broader shift toward technologies that not only enhance clinical workflow but also help patients better understand and engage with their care.As one of the nation's leading fertility networks, First Fertility is committed to thoughtfully evaluating and implementing innovations that elevate both clinical excellence and the patient experience across its growing network of fertility centers. The expansion of CHLOE reflects that commitment, providing physicians, embryologists, and patients with technology that fosters greater transparency, engagement, and confidence throughout the IVF journey.

CHLOE leverages time-lapse imaging to provide clinics with unique patient engagement capabilities that create a more personalized and transparent IVF experience, while supporting confident clinical decision-making.

“We initially introduced CHLOE at one center to understand how it could enhance our

laboratory workffow and improve the patient experience,” said Dr. Alison Bartolucci, Chief Scientific Officer of First Fertility. “The response from patients was extremely positive. They appreciated having greater visibility into embryo development and felt more connected to their treatment. Based on that experience, expanding CHLOE across our existing time-lapse laboratories—and introducing it as additional centers adopt time-lapse—was a natural next step.”

“The future of IVF is not only about improving embryo assessment - it is also about giving patients greater transparency and helping them feel more informed throughout treatment,” said Eran Eshed, CEO and Co-Founder of Fairtility. “First Fertility recognized early that such technologies can create value for both the laboratory and the patient. The decision to expand CHLOE following its initial deployment reffects the strength of that shared vision.”

The First Fertility deployment is the latest addition to Fairtility’s rapidly growing CHLOE clinic base, which now includes more than 100 fertility clinics across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

About Fairtility

Fairtility is the global leader in AI-powered IVF intelligence software. Its flagship software, CHLOE™, combines transparent AI, embryo and egg quality assessment, workflow optimization, operational intelligence, and patient engagement in a single software solution built on time-lapse imaging. Used by more than 100 fertility clinics worldwide, CHLOE empowers embryologists and clinicians with explainable AI while helping clinics improve efficiency, enhance patient communication, and deliver a more personalized IVF experience. For more information, visit www.fairtility.com

About First Fertility

First Fertility is a network of fertility centers across the United States, with locations in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts,

Missouri, New Hampshire, New York, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, and Texas. Each center

offers customized and compassionate fertility care to help patients grow their families. We not only invest in reproductive endocrinology practices nationwide, but we also build strategic partnerships that put the focus on what matters most: taking care of patients.

Learn more at firstfertility.com.

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Fairtility

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Israel

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Website: https://www.fairtility.com/