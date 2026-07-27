WGS Shareholder Alert: August 3, 2026 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in GeneDx Holdings Corp. Securities Class Action - Contact Levi & Korsinsky

NEW YORK, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP alerts investors in GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WGS) that a securities class action has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between April 16, 2025 and May 4, 2026. Find out if you qualify to recover your per-share losses . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500.

Shares fell $33.42 (49.20%) after the May 4, 2026 after-hours disclosure. The lead plaintiff deadline is August 3, 2026.

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kyle Mikson issued a stark warning after GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WGS) disclosed its Q1 2026 results: the company's problems "appear more systemic in nature." That assessment came after WGS shares had already collapsed by $33.42 per share, a 49.20% single-day decline that wiped out billions in market capitalization.

Initial Analyst Optimism Built on Acquisition Narrative

Wall Street coverage of WGS during 2025 reflected bullish sentiment anchored to the Fabric Genomics acquisition narrative. The company promoted Fabric as a catalyst for recurring software revenue, higher margins, and global scale. Analysts incorporated these projections into their models, with WGS shares reaching a Class Period high of $167.52.

The Downgrades Begin: "Alarming" and "Systemic"

Following the May 4, 2026 earnings disclosure, analyst tone shifted dramatically. Canaccord Genuity's Mikson wrote that GeneDx's results "appeared to reflect the reversal of important growth drivers (e.g., ASP expansion, non-core business)." His use of the word "systemic" signaled that the miss was not a one-quarter anomaly but a structural problem, the complaint contends.

Execution Concerns on Wall Street

The corrective disclosure revealed multiple compounding failures that upended analyst expectations:

Revenue guidance slashed from $540-$555 million to $475-$490 million, a $65 million reduction at the midpoint

Blended average reimbursement rate dropped to approximately $3,300, down from over $3,800 just two quarters earlier

Adjusted gross margin fell from 74% in Q3 2025 to 69% in Q1 2026

A $31.2 million impairment charge written off against Fabric Genomics

Admission that Fabric was suited only for international markets, contradicting prior broad-application claims

Exome and genome revenue lines both missed estimates

Why Analyst Shifts Matter for Investors

When analyst expectations are constructed on company representations that later prove misleading, the resulting price corrections can be severe. The lawsuit maintains that WGS's repeated statements about Fabric's integration progress, margin contributions, and revenue potential gave analysts a false basis for their models. The May 2026 disclosure forced a wholesale reassessment.

"When analyst expectations are built on incomplete or misleading company disclosures, the resulting corrections can cause significant investor harm," stated Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Join the WGS recovery action or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP -- Over the past 20 years, Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. The firm has extensive expertise in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees. For seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report. The last day to move for lead plaintiff is August 3, 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions About the WGS Lawsuit

Q: How much did WGS stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 49.20% -- a decline of $33.42 per share -- after the company disclosed missed revenue estimates, a $31.2 million Fabric Genomics impairment charge, and a $65 million reduction in full-year revenue guidance. Investors who purchased shares during the class period at artificially inflated prices may be entitled to compensation.

Q: What specific misstatements does the WGS lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges GeneDx made materially false or misleading statements regarding the Fabric Genomics acquisition's ability to generate recurring software revenue, reduce costs, and integrate into the core platform. When the true state was revealed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What do WGS investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What if I already sold my WGS shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. You submit a claim form to receive your portion of recovery.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I missed the lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline applies only to investors seeking lead plaintiff appointment. Class members who miss it can still participate in any settlement or recovery.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171