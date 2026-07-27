VRRM Shareholder Alert: August 4, 2026 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Verra Mobility Corporation Securities Class Action - Contact Levi & Korsinsky

NEW YORK, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baird Equity Research dropped its price target on Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ: VRRM) by 60% following the Company's May 26, 2026 revelation that Avis Budget Group had issued a contract termination notice. UBS Global Research went further, cutting its target by 83% and downgrading VRRM to neutral. These analyst reactions underscore the magnitude of alleged harm to shareholders who purchased VRRM securities between February 24, 2026 and May 26, 2026.

Find out if you qualify to recover your per-share losses . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500.

VRRM shares collapsed 71%, falling $9.23 per share from $13.08 to $3.85 in a single trading session. The last day to move for lead plaintiff is August 4, 2026.

Initial Analyst Optimism Built on Management's Assurances

During the Class Period, sell-side analysts maintained favorable views of VRRM based on management's repeated assurances. At the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on March 3, 2026, the Company characterized its rental car customer relationships as long-standing and described ongoing contract discussions as routine. The lawsuit contends these statements painted an incomplete picture of the deteriorating Avis Budget relationship, leading analysts and investors alike to maintain positions at artificially inflated prices.

The Downgrades Begin: 60% and 83% Target Cuts

The corrective disclosure triggered immediate and severe analyst reassessments:

Baird Equity Research cut its VRRM price target by 60%, stating it "previously thought the probability of losing a large Commercial Services client was very low"

Baird noted that VRRM's "scale advantage" premise "is now in question" and that losing either remaining large RAC client "could put the viability of the business in question"

UBS Global Research cut its price target by 83% and downgraded VRRM to neutral

UBS characterized the termination as ending "a customer of nearly two decades" and cited "uncertainty around other major renewals"

Multiple analysts highlighted the "material reduction" in VRRM's revenue and profit outlook as the basis for their reassessments





Execution Concerns Spread Across Wall Street

The analyst commentary reveals a critical pattern, as alleged in the securities action. Sell-side coverage had been constructed on the assumption that VRRM's customer relationships were durable. Baird explicitly acknowledged its prior belief that losing a major Commercial Services client was "very low" probability. The complaint asserts that this belief was shaped by management statements that minimized the risk of RAC customers replacing VRRM with in-house or alternative solutions.

Why Analyst Shifts Matter for Investors

Analyst target prices and ratings directly influence institutional and retail investment decisions. When multiple analysts simultaneously slash targets by 60% to 83%, it reflects a fundamental reassessment of a company's value proposition. The securities action maintains that this reassessment was triggered not by ordinary business risk but by the emergence of information that management had allegedly failed to disclose during months of public reassurances about customer relationship stability and contract renewal prospects.

"When analyst expectations are built on incomplete or misleading company disclosures, the resulting corrections can cause significant investor harm. The scale of the analyst downgrades in this case reflects how substantially the market's understanding of Verra Mobility changed in a single day." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Join the VRRM recovery action or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP -- Over the past 20 years, Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. The firm has extensive expertise in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees. For seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report.

Frequently Asked Questions About the VRRM Lawsuit

Q: How much did VRRM stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 71% -- a decline of $9.23 per share -- after the company disclosed the Avis Budget Group contract termination notice and lowered its 2026 full-year financial outlook. Investors who purchased shares during the class period at artificially inflated prices may be entitled to compensation.

Q: What specific misstatements does the VRRM lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Verra Mobility made materially false or misleading statements regarding the stability of its relationship with Avis Budget Group, the likelihood of contract renewal, and the risk that major rental car customers could replace Verra with in-house or alternative tolling solutions. When the true state was revealed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What do VRRM investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What if I already sold my VRRM shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I missed the lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline applies only to investors seeking lead plaintiff appointment. Class members who miss it can still participate in any settlement or recovery.

Q: Has Levi & Korsinsky handled similar cases before? A: Yes, including securities class actions involving revenue inflation, earnings guidance fraud, dividend misrepresentation, and executive misconduct across numerous industries.

CONTACT:\

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP\

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.\

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.\

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor\

New York, NY 10004\

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com \

Tel: (212) 363-7500\

Fax: (212) 363-7171