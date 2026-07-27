Rooted in the Midwest, Built for the World: Topstep Opens First-Ever In-Person Trader Support Hub in Omaha and Expands Chicago HQ

Key Highlights

Midwest Expansion: Topstep's Omaha and Chicago offices to match an enterprise that won't stop growing.

Topstep's Omaha and Chicago offices to match an enterprise that won't stop growing. Doubling Down on Chicago: A deeper stake in the trading capital of the world; the city where Topstep was founded and where its ambitions continue to grow.

A deeper stake in the trading capital of the world; the city where Topstep was founded and where its ambitions continue to grow. Real People, Real Support in Omaha: Topstep's first-ever in-person hub opens, built to scale well over 100 and bring a human dimension to the city.



CHICAGO, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Topstep is obsessed with one thing: serving our traders. Today, that obsession takes physical form as we expand our Chicago headquarters and open our first-ever in-person trader support hub in Omaha, Nebraska. These two offices are another signal that Topstep is growing: more present, more invested, and more committed to the trader, all while staying rooted in the Midwest where Topstep was built.

Omaha: Where Service Gets Personal

Topstep's Omaha office is our first-ever in-person support hub: a training center, a community anchor, and proof that we do what it takes to be in our traders' corner. We planted it in the heart of Silicon Prairie, the city where Topstep Founder Michael Patak first grew interested in the markets. The hub is led by Topstep Chief Operating Officer Sarah Zeleny, an Omaha native whose local roots ensure the office is run by someone from the area.

Over the past year, Topstep has hired for almost 150 roles, with the Omaha office fueling this hiring push. We’re actively growing our Omaha team across Trader Support, Risk, and IT, with plans to continue building our teams through the end of summer.

What We're Creating in Omaha

Help From Real People, Faster: Topstep’s primary in-person trader support hub offers phone, chat, and real-time account support, with faster response times for the traders who need it most.

Topstep’s primary in-person trader support hub offers phone, chat, and real-time account support, with faster response times for the traders who need it most. Training Ground: Onboarding new specialists and raising the bar with every trader interaction.

Onboarding new specialists and raising the bar with every trader interaction. White Glove Engine: High-touch service to give fast support to top-tier traders, when and how they need it, all powered by Windy 2.0, Topstep's AI support assistant.

High-touch service to give fast support to top-tier traders, when and how they need it, all powered by Windy 2.0, Topstep's AI support assistant. Just the Beginning: Omaha is just the first in-person hub. Topstep is adding support specialists across the US, bringing the same standard of service to more traders everywhere.

"Opening our first in-person support hub in Omaha is exactly what Topstep is about: accessibility and a genuine belief that traders deserve real people in their corner," said Sarah Zeleny, Topstep COO. "This office is a direct investment in our traders: faster support, a straight line to the answers they need, and the chance to reach people who understand exactly what they're working toward. This is the experience our community counts on every day.”

Chicago: A Permanent Expansion

Chicago has always been the center of gravity for futures and derivatives trading around the world. Topstep’s origins and ambitions belong here and we’re growing our presence when it matters most. This office expansion is our way of saying: we live here, we're not going anywhere, and we're building the best trading experience in the world, right where it started.

“Topstep didn't just enter this industry, we created it, and we're not slowing down. We're expanding in Chicago because this is where the talent, the industry, and the markets live. It's where we'll keep raising the bar on the tech, support, and the trading experience our community shows up for every day,” said Michael Patak, Founder and CEO of Topstep.

What We're Growing in Chicago

Where Traders Show Up: Future meetups, live trading sessions, and coach-led events, with Topstep in the same room as its community, not behind a screen.

Future meetups, live trading sessions, and coach-led events, with Topstep in the same room as its community, not behind a screen. A Seat at the Table: Shoulder to shoulder with the Chicago trading community, institutional partners, industry organizations, and the broader futures ecosystem.

Shoulder to shoulder with the Chicago trading community, institutional partners, industry organizations, and the broader futures ecosystem. Talent Magnet: Pulling from one of the deepest pools of trading, finance, and tech talent in the country.



The Chicago office signals a bigger ambition: as Topstep leads in futures, we're giving more aspiring traders the access, education, structure, and tools to turn potential into a path towards a better lifestyle.

The investment in both Chicago and Omaha is what doubling down looks like: two new homes for a company obsessed with one thing: giving every trader the Ultimate Trading Experience.

About Topstep

Topstep LLC (“Topstep”) is a Chicago-based, but global-reaching enterprise fintech pioneer, offering trader education and performance evaluation, retail trader-focused technology solutions, proprietary funding (collectively, “Prop”), and technology-driven brokerage innovation to traders, through its broader family of businesses, in more than 170 countries. Through its integrated ecosystem, Topstep empowers traders to learn, practice, and trade the futures markets responsibly.

Topstep’s broader enterprise includes its flagship namesake Topstep (Prop), operating a simulated evaluation and funding program for aspiring retail traders and retail-focused proprietary trading firm; TopstepX, a retail-focused trading platform designed to help individual traders develop disciplined and healthy trading and risk management habits; TopstepTV, a digital media network offering real-time trading insights, education, and entertainment for the global trading community; and its newest offering, Topstep Brokerage, an introducing broker registered with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and a member of the National Futures Association (NFA ID#0567079).

Founded in 2010, Topstep has been globally recognized for its Trading Combine, a simulated evaluation program designed to help aspiring traders build discipline and consistency before trading live capital. With the addition of Topstep Brokerage, retail traders will now be empowered to open their own personal brokerage accounts and trade with confidence.