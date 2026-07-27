Levi & Korsinsky Reminds Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of September 8, 2026 in Megan Holdings Limited Lawsuit - MGN

NEW YORK, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Megan Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: MGN) that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of shareholders who purchased or acquired MGN securities between September 26, 2025, and March 25, 2026, inclusive. The complaint names as defendants not only the Company itself but individual officers — CEO Darren Hoo AKA Hoo Wei Sern and CFO Ng Kai Tie — as control persons who bear direct responsibility for the fraudulent statements and omissions that enabled a devastating pump-and-dump scheme. Find out if you qualify to recover losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500.

The Central Role of Control Persons in the MGN Fraud

Under Section 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, individuals who exercise control over a company can be held jointly and severally liable for the company's violations of the federal securities laws. The complaint details how both Individual Defendants possessed the power, authority, and obligation to prevent the issuance of materially false and misleading statements — and failed to do so.

Defendant Darren Hoo AKA Hoo Wei Sern has served as CEO and Executive Director since the Company's inception in 2020. At the time of the IPO, Hoo indirectly held 72.3% of Megan's ordinary shares; following the offering, he maintained control of 61.97% of the Company's outstanding shares. As the dominant shareholder and chief executive, Hoo possessed singular authority over the Company's SEC filings, public disclosures, press releases, and corporate strategy. The complaint alleges Hoo had access to material non-public information about the true nature of the trading activity in Megan's securities and that his positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and lacked a reasonable basis.

Defendant Ng Kai Tie served as CFO at all relevant times and bore primary responsibility for the Company's financial reporting, internal controls, and regulatory compliance. According to the complaint, Ng was provided with copies of the Company's public filings and reports prior to or shortly after their issuance and had both the ability and the obligation to prevent the release of false and misleading information — or to promptly correct it. The complaint further alleges the Company suffered from material weaknesses in its internal accounting and financial reporting controls, falling squarely within the CFO's domain of responsibility.

What the Complaint Alleges the Control Persons Knew — and Failed to Disclose

The complaint sets forth that, because of their respective positions and access to material non-public information, the Individual Defendants knew the following adverse facts had not been disclosed to investors:

Megan was the subject of a market manipulation and fraudulent promotion scheme involving social-media-based misinformation and impersonators posing as financial advisors;

The Company's public statements and risk disclosures omitted any acknowledgment of the realized risk of fraudulent trading or coordinated market manipulation driving MGN's stock price;

Megan securities faced a unique and undisclosed risk of trading suspension by NASDAQ and severe volatility-induced decline;

The sole IPO underwriter, D. Boral Capital LLC, had conducted numerous microcap IPOs that suffered similar manipulation-driven collapses;

The Company suffered from material weaknesses in internal accounting and financial reporting controls; and

As a result, positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading.

The complaint alleges the Individual Defendants participated in a common scheme to defraud investors by permitting the Company to go public, thereby enabling the market manipulation scheme to unfold.

The Consequences: A 93.4% Collapse in a Single Trading Session

Megan's stock price was driven from $1.23 on February 25, 2026, to an intraday high of $5.18 on March 25, 2026 — a surge of more than 400% — without any fundamental business news to justify the increase. Investigation and public reports revealed the price was artificially inflated through a coordinated pump-and-dump campaign in which impersonators acting as financial advisors touted MGN stock in online forums, chat groups, and social media posts to create a buying frenzy among retail investors.

On March 26, 2026, the scheme collapsed. Shares of MGN cratered 93.4%, falling $3.96 to close at just $0.28 — wiping out virtually all shareholder value. The stock has not recovered.

Control Person Liability Under the Securities Laws

Section 20(a) of the Exchange Act provides that every person who directly or indirectly controls any person liable under the Act is jointly and severally liable with that controlled person. The statute is designed to prevent corporate officers and majority shareholders from insulating themselves behind the corporate form while allowing securities fraud to occur under their watch.

Here, the complaint alleges the Individual Defendants' control is evidenced by their executive positions, their authority over SEC filings and public disclosures, Hoo's dominant equity ownership stake, and both officers' certifications of the Company's financial statements under the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002. Additionally, claims under Section 15 of the Securities Act of 1933 extend control person liability to the Offering Documents filed in connection with the IPO.

The complaint also names as defendants auditor WWC, P.C. and underwriter D. Boral Capital LLC, alleging they had the ability and opportunity to prevent the issuance of fraudulent SEC filings or cause them to be corrected.

The IPO Risk Disclosures Were Inadequate

While the Company's IPO Prospectus contained generic risk factor language warning that "certain recent initial public offerings of companies with public floats comparable to the anticipated public float of our company have experienced extreme volatility that was seemingly unrelated to the underlying performance of the respective company," the complaint alleges this boilerplate disclosure was materially inadequate. It failed to disclose that the specific risk of market manipulation was not merely hypothetical — it was already materializing or foreseeable given the underwriter's track record of IPOs that suffered identical manipulation-driven collapses.

The Prospectus separately warned, "If we fail to implement and maintain an effective system of internal controls, we may be unable to accurately or timely report our results of operations or prevent fraud." The complaint alleges that this risk had, in fact, already materialized, as the Company suffered from material weaknesses in its internal controls that the Individual Defendants had the authority and responsibility to identify and remediate.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 8, 2026

If you suffered a loss in MGN during the class period of September 26, 2025 to March 25, 2026, you have until September 8, 2026 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery as a class member is not dependent on serving as lead plaintiff.

Submit your information to join the recovery or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights firm. Over the past 20 years, the firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Ranked in ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Frequently Asked Questions About the MGN Lawsuit

Q: When did Megan Holdings Limited allegedly mislead investors? A: The class period runs from September 26, 2025, to March 25, 2026. The alleged fraud was revealed through corrective disclosures on March 26, 2026, when the pump-and-dump scheme collapsed and MGN shares fell 93.4%.

Q: Who are the defendants named in the MGN lawsuit? A: The complaint names Megan Holdings Limited and individual defendants including CEO Darren Hoo AKA Hoo Wei Sern and CFO Ng Kai Tie, who signed SEC filings, made public statements, and certified financial disclosures under the Sarbanes-Oxley Act. The complaint also names auditor WWC, P.C. and underwriter D. Boral Capital LLC.

Q: What court was the MGN class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: How do I know if I lost enough money to be the lead plaintiff? A: There is no minimum loss threshold. Courts appoint the investor with the largest provable loss who is willing and able to represent the class adequately. Contact Levi & Korsinsky before September 8, 2026 to evaluate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities investigations and any resulting actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if Megan Holdings goes bankrupt before the case resolves? A: Securities class action claims survive bankruptcy in most circumstances. D&O insurance policies are frequently the primary source of settlement funds.

Q: Can I join a different law firm's lawsuit instead? A: Multiple firms often file competing complaints. The court consolidates and appoints a single lead counsel. Contacting Levi & Korsinsky before September 8, 2026 ensures your losses are considered.

CONTACT:\

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP\

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.\

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.\

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor\

New York, NY 10004\

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com \

Tel: (212) 363-7500\

Fax: (212) 363-7171