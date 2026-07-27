VIA Shareholder Alert: August 10, 2026 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Via Transportation, Inc. Securities Class Action - Contact Levi & Korsinsky

NEW YORK, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Institutional investors holding positions in Via Transportation, Inc. (NYSE: VIA) during the period from September 15, 2025, through May 12, 2026, may wish to evaluate lead plaintiff opportunities in a pending securities class action. Request an institutional investor loss assessment. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500.

VIA shares were offered at $46.00 in the Company's September 2025 IPO, generating approximately $493 million in gross proceeds. By May 12, 2026, shares had fallen to $14.12, representing a portfolio-level loss of nearly 70% for institutions that acquired shares in or traceable to the Offering. The lead plaintiff deadline is August 10, 2026.

Fiduciary Obligations and Recovery Options

Institutional shareholders, including public pension systems, endowments, and asset managers, owe fiduciary duties to their beneficiaries that may require active evaluation of recovery options when portfolio holdings suffer losses of this magnitude. The pending action alleges that the Offering Documents contained materially incorrect statements about Via's growth trajectory and omitted that ARR per customer was already declining at the time of the IPO.

Fiduciaries holding VIA should consider:

Lead plaintiff appointment confers direct oversight of litigation strategy, settlement negotiations, and counsel selection on behalf of the entire class

Institutions with the largest documented losses are favored for appointment under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act

The complaint asserts strict liability claims under Sections 11, 12, and 15 of the Securities Act of 1933, meaning no proof of fraudulent intent is required

Germany accounted for nearly 20% of Via's total revenue, yet the Offering Documents allegedly failed to disclose that regulatory barriers were preventing platform expansion beyond microtransit in that market

Participation as lead plaintiff or absent class member involves no out-of-pocket costs

ERISA-governed plans may have an independent obligation to investigate and pursue available recoveries for plan assets

Contact us for institutional recovery options or call (212) 363-7500.

Portfolio Impact Assessment

The action contends that Via's Offering Documents presented a picture of "significant and durable revenue growth" powered by a "successful land and expand strategy." In reality, the complaint alleges, the Company was adding customers faster than it was generating revenue, and its largest international market was stuck in a regulatory structure that kept services siloed. The resulting corrective disclosures over three consecutive earnings reports eroded approximately $31.88 per share in value for IPO purchasers.

Case Summary

The securities class action was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York. The class period covers September 15, 2025, through May 12, 2026, and the lawsuit names Via, senior executives, directors, and the IPO underwriters as defendants.

"Institutional investors play a critical role in securities class actions. Their participation ensures that cases of this magnitude receive the oversight and resources necessary to pursue meaningful recoveries for all class members." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR REPRESENTATION -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP provides sophisticated counsel to institutional investors evaluating lead plaintiff opportunities. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars. Ranked among ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years. The window to apply for lead plaintiff closes on August 10, 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions About the VIA Lawsuit

Q: How much did VIA stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 70%, a decline of $31.88 per share from the $46.00 IPO price to $14.12, after the company disclosed declining ARR per customer and regulatory obstacles in Germany across three corrective earnings reports. Investors who purchased shares in or traceable to the IPO at artificially inflated prices may be entitled to compensation.

Q: What is the VIA lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment is August 10, 2026. This deadline applies only to investors seeking to serve as lead plaintiff. Class members who do not apply may still participate in any recovery without taking action before this date.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: How do I know if I lost enough money to be the lead plaintiff? A: There is no minimum loss threshold. Courts appoint the investor with the largest provable loss who is willing and able to represent the class adequately. Contact Levi & Korsinsky before August 10, 2026 to evaluate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I already sold my VIA shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: Can I join a different law firm's lawsuit instead? A: Multiple firms often file competing complaints. The court consolidates and appoints a single lead counsel. Contacting Levi & Korsinsky before August 10, 2026 ensures your losses are considered.

CONTACT:\

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP\

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.\

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.\

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor\

New York, NY 10004\

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com\

Tel: (212) 363-7500\

Fax: (212) 363-7171