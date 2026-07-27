ERAS Shareholder Alert: August 10, 2026 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Erasca, Inc. Securities Class Action - Contact Levi & Korsinsky

NEW YORK, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The promise was specific and repeated: ERAS-0015 could match a leading competitor's results at one-tenth of the dose, with "no patentability roadblocks" and exclusivity through 2043. The reality arrived on April 27-28, 2026, when Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERAS) disclosed patent infringement allegations from that very competitor and admitted its comparisons were never based on head-to-head trials. Shares collapsed 53.9%.

Find out if you can recover losses from the ERAS promise gap or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500.

Erasca's stock fell $11.59 per share over two days of corrective disclosures, from $21.49 to $9.90. The lead plaintiff deadline is August 10, 2026.

The Promise

Throughout the Class Period from January 14, 2025 through April 26, 2026, Erasca built its investment thesis around a series of bold, quantified claims about ERAS-0015, the lawsuit contends:

ERAS-0015 demonstrated "8-21-fold higher binding affinity to cyclophilin A relative to RMC-6236"

The drug achieved "comparable antitumor activity to RMC-6236 at 1/10th of the dose" across multiple tumor models

Intellectual property was described as "strong with exclusivity expected through 2043 and no patentability roadblocks identified to date"

ERAS-0015 had "the potential to address unmet medical needs in approximately 2.7 million patients" diagnosed annually worldwide

Safety results were characterized as "favorable" with "no dose-limiting toxicities and predominantly low-grade adverse events"

These claims were made at consecutive J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conferences, in SEC filings including the 2024 and 2025 Form 10-Ks, and in investor presentations. Erasca raised approximately $258.8 million in a January 2026 common stock offering while these representations were in force.

The Reality

On April 27, 2026, two separate Form 8-K filings shattered the narrative investors had relied upon. The first, filed before market open, disclosed that Revolution Medicines alleged ERAS-0015 infringes U.S. Patent No. 12,409,225 and involves trade secret misappropriation. RevMed demanded Erasca stop making "deceptive and untrue comparative statements."

The second filing, after market close, revealed that one patient receiving 24 mg of ERAS-0015 had died after developing Grade 3 pneumonitis that progressed to Grade 5. Erasca simultaneously admitted that its comparisons to RMC-6236 were based on cross-study analyses, "not based on any head-to-head clinical trials," and were "inherently limited."

The Numbers: Promised vs. Actual

What Erasca Promised What Investors Learned "No patentability roadblocks" Patent infringement letter from RevMed alleging violation of U.S. Patent No. 12,409,225 Comparisons showing 1/10th dose superiority Comparisons were cross-study analyses, "inherently limited" and "not directly comparable" "Favorable safety and tolerability" with no dose-limiting toxicities A patient death (Grade 5 TRAE) after pneumonitis IP exclusivity through 2043 Trade secret misappropriation allegations $258.8M raised from investors in January 2026 53.9% stock decline ($11.59/share) by April 28, 2026

"Companies that make specific promises to investors about future performance have an obligation to disclose known risks to those projections. When the gap between what was promised and what was delivered is this stark, shareholders deserve answers." — Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Speak with an attorney about recovering your ERAS investment losses or call (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP — Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights firm. Over the past 20 years, the firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Ranked in ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

Frequently Asked Questions About the ERAS Lawsuit

Q: What specific misstatements does the ERAS lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Erasca made materially false or misleading statements regarding ERAS-0015's preclinical superiority over RevMed's RMC-6236, including claims about binding affinity, dose comparisons, and intellectual property strength. When the true state of affairs was revealed through patent infringement allegations and clinical trial disclosures, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: How much did ERAS stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 53.9%, a decline of $11.59 per share, after the company disclosed patent infringement allegations from Revolution Medicines and admitted its preclinical comparisons were "inherently limited" cross-study analyses. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period at artificially inflated prices may be entitled to compensation.

Q: What do ERAS investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What if I already sold my ERAS shares — can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I missed the lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline applies only to investors seeking lead plaintiff appointment. Class members who miss it can still participate in any settlement or recovery.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171