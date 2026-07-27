PICS Shareholder Alert: August 4, 2026 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in PicS N.V. Securities Class Action - Contact Levi & Korsinsky

NEW YORK, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors that J&F Participações S.A. ("J&F"), Joesley Mendonca Batista, and Wesley Mendonca Batista are named as controlling person defendants in a securities class action filed on behalf of purchasers of PicS N.V. (Nasdaq: PICS) Class A common stock in and traceable to the Company's January 30, 2026 IPO. Shares have fallen over 52% from the $19.00 IPO price to below $9.00. Find out if you qualify to recover your IPO losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500.

IPO investors lost more than $10 per share as PicS disclosed post-IPO that it had reclassified R$590 million of credit exposures from Stage 2 to Stage 3 following a December 2025 internal review that found deficient credit evaluation procedures. The lead plaintiff deadline is August 4, 2026.

J&F's Controlling Position Over PicS N.V.

Through its subsidiary J&F International B.V., J&F beneficially owned 23.25% of PicS' Class A common shares and 100% of PicS' Class B common shares immediately after the IPO. This ownership structure gave J&F approximately 96.4% of the combined voting power over PicS, as identified in the complaint. Joesley Mendonca Batista and Wesley Mendonca Batista jointly controlled J&F pursuant to a shareholders' agreement, giving them the ability to appoint a substantial majority of PicS' Board of Directors, approve or reject matters submitted to shareholder vote, and exercise overall control over the Company's operations and public disclosures.

What the Batista Brothers Allegedly Oversaw

The action contends that J&F, Joesley Batista, and Wesley Batista, as controlling persons of PicS, bore responsibility for ensuring the accuracy of the Offering Documents through which the Company raised $434.3 million in gross IPO proceeds. Specifically, the complaint charges that the controlling persons:

Possessed the power to control the contents of PicS' Registration Statement and Prospectus and had the ability to prevent their issuance or cause corrections

Oversaw PicS during the period when the Company shifted from an asset-light credit model to originating loans directly on its balance sheet, a strategic change that allegedly degraded credit quality

Failed to ensure disclosure of the December 2025 annual ECL parameter review that determined historical credit evaluation policies were deficient

Permitted the IPO to proceed without disclosing that R$590 million in exposures required reclassification from Stage 2 to Stage 3, triggering an R$88 million incremental ECL charge

Allowed the Offering Documents to report a 3.6% Stage 3 formation rate as of September 30, 2025 without disclosing the rate had nearly doubled to 7.1% in Q4 2025

Section 15 Controlling Person Framework for J&F and the Batistas

Section 15 of the Securities Act of 1933 imposes liability on every person who controlled a company that violated Section 11 or Section 12(a)(2). Unlike claims against the Company itself, Section 15 claims target those who had the power to direct corporate conduct and failed to prevent the issuance of materially misleading offering documents. With 96.4% voting control, J&F and the Batista brothers fit squarely within this statutory framework, as pleaded in the action.

"Individual officers and controlling shareholders who exercise dominant voting power over a company bear personal responsibility for the accuracy of corporate disclosures made to the investing public," stated Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: August 4, 2026

Submit your information to pursue recovery of IPO losses or call Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP, Top 50 securities litigation firm (ISS, seven consecutive years). Over 70 professionals. Hundreds of millions recovered for investors.

Frequently Asked Questions About the PICS Lawsuit

Q: Who are the defendants named in the PICS lawsuit? A: The complaint names PicS N.V. and individual defendants including senior executives who signed the Registration Statement, as well as controlling persons J&F Participações S.A., Joesley Mendonca Batista, and Wesley Mendonca Batista, who collectively held approximately 96.4% of PicS' voting power after the IPO.

Q: What is the PICS class action lawsuit about? A: A securities class action has been filed against PicS N.V. (Nasdaq: PICS) alleging the Company's IPO Offering Documents contained materially false and misleading statements about credit underwriting quality, proprietary credit models, and the health of its loan portfolio. Shares fell over 52% from the $19.00 IPO price after the truth was revealed, causing significant losses for shareholders.

Q: What do PICS investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What if I already sold my PICS shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. You submit a claim form to receive your portion of recovery.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171