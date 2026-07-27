GRAL Shareholder Alert: August 4, 2026 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Grail, Inc. Securities Class Action - Contact Levi & Korsinsky

NEW YORK, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Institutional investors holding positions in Grail, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRAL) during the period between May 13, 2025, and February 19, 2026, may wish to evaluate lead plaintiff opportunities in a pending securities class action. Request an institutional investor loss assessment . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500.

GRAL shares lost $51.32 per share in a single trading session, falling from $101.53 to $50.21, a decline of 50.55%. The Court has set August 4, 2026, as the deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment.

Notice to Institutional Holders

Pension funds, endowments, mutual funds, and other institutional investors that acquired GRAL securities during the Class Period face a distinct set of considerations. The magnitude of the single-day loss, over half of the stock's market value, may require affirmative evaluation under fiduciary duty standards. Institutions that fail to assess recovery options in securities fraud actions risk potential liability to their own beneficiaries.

ERISA and Fiduciary Considerations

The securities action asserts that Grail and certain officers made materially misleading statements about the NHS-Galleri trial's likelihood of achieving its primary endpoint, a statistically significant reduction in Stage III and IV cancers. When the Company disclosed on February 19, 2026, that this endpoint was not observed, the resulting loss was among the most severe single-day declines in the diagnostics sector during the relevant period.

Fiduciary Obligations and Recovery Options

Institutional holders should consider the following:

Lead plaintiff appointment grants direct oversight of litigation strategy, settlement negotiations, and counsel selection

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act favors institutional investors with the largest financial interest for lead plaintiff roles

Serving as lead plaintiff carries no additional financial cost; counsel fees are paid from any recovery and must be approved by the court

Institutions that do not seek lead plaintiff status remain absent class members and retain the right to participate in any recovery

Fiduciary best practices in several jurisdictions require documented evaluation of lead plaintiff opportunities when portfolio losses exceed materiality thresholds

Portfolio monitoring services can identify claims automatically, but active participation as lead plaintiff provides superior case oversight

Contact us for institutional recovery options or call (212) 363-7500.

Portfolio Impact Assessment

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants promoted Galleri's real-world effectiveness and pointed to a PPV substantially higher than the 43% observed in the earlier Pathfinder study. These representations, the action contends, inflated GRAL shares above their true value. Institutional purchasers who relied on these statements when building or maintaining positions acquired shares at prices that did not reflect the risk that the three-year trial design was insufficient to demonstrate the primary endpoint.

"Institutional investors play a critical role in securities class actions. Their participation as lead plaintiffs helps ensure rigorous case management and maximizes potential recovery for all class members," stated Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Case Summary

The action was filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of purchasers of GRAL securities between May 13, 2025, and February 19, 2026. Claims are brought under Section 10(b) and Section 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR REPRESENTATION — Levi & Korsinsky, LLP provides sophisticated counsel to institutional investors evaluating lead plaintiff opportunities. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars. Ranked among ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

Frequently Asked Questions About the GRAL Lawsuit

Q: How much did GRAL stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 50.55%, a decline of $51.32 per share, after the Company disclosed on February 19, 2026, that the NHS-Galleri trial's primary endpoint of statistically significant Stage III-IV cancer reduction was not observed. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period at artificially inflated prices may be entitled to compensation.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: Who is eligible to join the GRAL investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased GRAL stock or securities between May 13, 2025, and February 19, 2026, and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses, not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What do GRAL investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What if I missed the lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline applies only to investors seeking lead plaintiff appointment. Class members who miss it can still participate in any settlement or recovery.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities class actions generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of investor's country of residence.