BTGO Shareholder Alert: August 7, 2026 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in BitGo Holdings, Inc. Securities Class Action - Contact Levi & Korsinsky

NEW YORK, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP tracks the evolution of Wall Street analyst opinion on BitGo Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BTGO) following corrective disclosures that allegedly revealed the true severity of risks the Company downplayed. A securities class action has been filed covering purchases between January 22, 2025 and May 13, 2026. Find out if you can recover your BitGo investment losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500.

BTGO shares fell $1.43 per share (15.71%) on March 27, 2026, closing at $7.67, after BitGo reported a $14.8 million net loss for 2025 versus $156.6 million in net income the prior year. The lead plaintiff deadline is August 7, 2026.

Initial Analyst Optimism Built on IPO Representations

When BitGo priced its IPO at $18.00 per share on January 22, 2026, raising over $187.58 million, multiple analysts initiated coverage with constructive outlooks. The lawsuit contends these expectations were built on the Company's repeated assertions that its business fundamentals were "strong and resilient over time" and that trading activity had "progressively increased since inception." Analysts modeled revenue growth based on these representations, including digital asset sales margin assumptions that proved materially overstated.

The Downgrades Begin: Five Firms Cut Targets in Five Days

The complaint details the rapid analyst reassessment:

Deutsche Bank (March 27): Reduced target 12.5% to $14, citing "lower than expected net digital asset trading" with take rates of 24 basis points versus their 27 basis point estimate

(March 27): Reduced target 12.5% to $14, citing "lower than expected net digital asset trading" with take rates of 24 basis points versus their 27 basis point estimate Goldman Sachs (March 26): Cut target approximately 4.5% to $10.50, citing "12% lower digital asset sales net revenue" during the quarter

(March 26): Cut target approximately 4.5% to $10.50, citing "12% lower digital asset sales net revenue" during the quarter Compass Point (March 27): Lowered target 6.25% to $15, warning that "limited 1Q visibility could weigh on near-term sentiment" and reduced 2026 forecasts to "reflect a more prolonged crypto winter"

(March 27): Lowered target 6.25% to $15, warning that "limited 1Q visibility could weigh on near-term sentiment" and reduced 2026 forecasts to "reflect a more prolonged crypto winter" Rosenblatt (March 27): Slashed target 11.8% to $15, noting quarterly net revenue from digital asset sales of $14.3 million "missed our $16.7M estimate despite strong gross trading volumes (~$6.0B), reflecting continued pressure from low take rates"

(March 27): Slashed target 11.8% to $15, noting quarterly net revenue from digital asset sales of $14.3 million "missed our $16.7M estimate despite strong gross trading volumes (~$6.0B), reflecting continued pressure from low take rates" Mizuho (March 31): Cut target 17.6% to $14, stating BitGo "would have been profitable in Q4, but reported a ~$50mn net loss due to unrealized losses on its digital-asset treasury"





Execution Concerns Replace Growth Narratives on Wall Street

The analyst commentary is notable for what it identified: the gap between management's representations and actual performance was not simply a function of falling crypto prices. Rosenblatt specifically flagged that the digital asset sales miss came "despite strong gross trading volumes," attributing the shortfall to "continued pressure from low take rates" rather than the declining prices management emphasized. Compass Point warned of "a more prolonged crypto winter" that management had allegedly failed to adequately convey. As alleged in the action, these analyst reactions demonstrate that the market was pricing BTGO based on incomplete information about the severity of risks management knew or should have known.

Why Analyst Shifts Matter for BTGO Investors

"When analyst expectations are built on incomplete or misleading company disclosures, the resulting corrections can cause significant investor harm. The rapid and widespread downgrade activity following BitGo's first public earnings report raises important questions about what analysts and investors were told versus what the Company's executives knew about deteriorating margins and treasury losses." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Speak with an attorney about recovering your BTGO losses or call (212) 363-7500.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: August 7, 2026

About Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP, Top 50 securities litigation firm (ISS, seven consecutive years). Over 70 professionals. Hundreds of millions recovered for investors.

Frequently Asked Questions About the BTGO Lawsuit

Q: When did BitGo allegedly mislead investors? A: The class period runs from January 22, 2025 to May 13, 2026. The alleged misleading statements were made in connection with the January 2026 IPO and subsequent public communications, with corrective disclosures on March 26, 2026 and May 13, 2026 causing significant stock declines.

Q: How much did BTGO stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 15.71%, a decline of $1.43 per share, after BitGo disclosed a $14.8 million net loss for 2025 compared to $156.6 million in net income the prior year, along with sharply compressed digital asset sales margins. A subsequent disclosure on May 13, 2026 caused an additional 17.2% decline.

Q: What do BTGO investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What if I already sold my BTGO shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. You submit a claim form to receive your portion of recovery.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.