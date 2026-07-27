NNOX Shareholder Alert: Nano-X Imaging Ltd. Securities Class Action Lawsuit - Investors Should Contact Levi & Korsinsky

NEW YORK, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP encourages investors who suffered losses in Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX) to contact the firm. Those who purchased NNOX securities between March 31, 2025 and April 17, 2026 may be entitled to recover damages. Find out if you are eligible to recover losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500.

NNOX shares lost $0.695 per share, a 24.39% single-day decline, after the Company revealed a $17.5 million impairment charge and a forced restructuring of its Korean manufacturing operations. The window to apply for lead plaintiff closes on August 11, 2026.

March 31, 2025 — Confidence Projected, Problems Allegedly Concealed

Nano-X issued Q4 2024 results and hosted an earnings call. Management described the company as "well-positioned to build our momentum" and characterized the ARC pipeline as targeting "a few hundreds of clients." The lawsuit alleges that at this time, production at the South Korean facility was already poorly aligned with actual product demand, a fact not disclosed to investors.

May 22, 2025 — Deployment Targets Announced Amid Alleged Operational Strain

During Q1 2025 earnings, management announced a target of over 100 ARC systems in various deployment stages by year-end 2025, claimed the sales pipeline had doubled since January, and stated the company was "delivering what we promised." The action contends these statements obscured escalating operating expenses and cash burn tied to the misaligned Korean facility.

August 12, 2025 — "On Track" Claims While Expenses Allegedly Mounted

Q2 2025 results described the company as "on track" to meet yearly deployment targets. Management represented that operating expenses were being maintained through "efficiencies and more measurements." The complaint alleges these assurances masked the growing disconnect between manufacturing capacity and commercial reality.

November 20, 2025 — Efficiency Rhetoric Intensified

Q3 2025 earnings calls featured repeated references to "operational efficiency" and "highly efficient manufacturing." Management disclosed no indication that a restructuring was imminent or that the Korean facility's carrying value was impaired. Three days later, Nano-X raised $15 million through a registered direct offering at what the lawsuit claims were artificially inflated prices.

April 20, 2026 — The Truth Emerged

Nano-X reported a Q4 2025 net loss of $33.4 million, including a $17.5 million impairment of long-lived assets at the Korean chip manufacturing facility. The Company acknowledged the need to shift to "a more efficient outsourced production model" and disclosed total expected restructuring charges of approximately $18.0 million. The CFO's resignation was simultaneously announced. NNOX shares fell 24.39%.

Timeline of Alleged Disclosure Failures

March 31, 2025: Property and equipment reported at $45.3 million with no impairment concern disclosed for the Korean facility

Property and equipment reported at $45.3 million with no impairment concern disclosed for the Korean facility May 22, 2025: Deployment targets of 100+ ARC systems announced; "making progress all the time" stated publicly

Deployment targets of 100+ ARC systems announced; "making progress all the time" stated publicly August 12, 2025: Property and equipment grew to $46.1 million; management claimed expenses were under control through efficiencies

Property and equipment grew to $46.1 million; management claimed expenses were under control through efficiencies November 20, 2025: Property and equipment reached $46.8 million; no restructuring or impairment discussion despite alleged insider awareness

Property and equipment reached $46.8 million; no restructuring or impairment discussion despite alleged insider awareness November 25, 2025: $15 million raised in registered direct offering at allegedly inflated share prices

$15 million raised in registered direct offering at allegedly inflated share prices April 20, 2026: $17.5 million impairment and restructuring plan disclosed; stock fell 24.39% in a single session

Submit your claim before the deadline or call (212) 363-7500.

"Timely disclosure of material developments is fundamental to fair and efficient markets. The chronology of events in this case raises important questions about why investors were not informed of deteriorating conditions at Nano-X's Korean manufacturing operations until after significant losses had already been sustained." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Find out if you are eligible to recover losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT THE FIRM -- For over two decades, Levi & Korsinsky has represented shareholders in securities class actions. Ranked in ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years. Those wishing to serve as lead plaintiff must act by August 11, 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions About the NNOX Lawsuit

Q: When did Nano-X allegedly mislead investors? A: The class period runs from March 31, 2025 to April 17, 2026. Throughout this period, management allegedly made false or misleading statements about manufacturing efficiency and product demand alignment. The alleged fraud was revealed through corrective disclosures on April 20, 2026, causing a 24.39% stock decline.

Q: How much did NNOX stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 24.39%, a decline of $0.695 per share, after the company disclosed a $17.5 million impairment charge, a restructuring plan for its Korean chip manufacturing facility, and the resignation of its CFO. Investors who purchased shares during the class period at artificially inflated prices may be entitled to compensation.

Q: What do NNOX investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What if I already sold my NNOX shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. You submit a claim form to receive your portion of recovery.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I missed the lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline applies only to investors seeking lead plaintiff appointment. Class members who miss it can still participate in any settlement or recovery.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171