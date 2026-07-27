Applied Biologics Announces Extension of Longstanding System-Wide Agreement With Providence Health & Services for XWRAP®

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Biologics, a biopharmaceutical company advancing novel biologic therapies for serious diseases with significant unmet medical needs, today announced the extension of its longstanding system-wide purchase agreement with Providence Health & Services for XWRAP®. The agreement reinforces the Company’s ongoing relationship with one of the nation’s largest integrated health systems and supports continued access to XWRAP across participating Providence facilities and affiliated organizations.

The extension builds upon a relationship between Applied Biologics and Providence Health & Services that began in 2015 and reflects the Company’s continued commitment to supporting physicians and healthcare professionals caring for patients across a broad network of hospitals, outpatient facilities, and affiliated healthcare organizations.

XWRAP is Applied Biologics’ placental-derived wound cover used in the management of chronic wounds and as a tissue-plane barrier during surgical procedures. The Company continues to expand access to XWRAP through collaborations with integrated health systems, federal healthcare systems, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, wound care centers, and other healthcare providers throughout the United States.

“We are proud to continue our longstanding relationship with Providence Health & Services and appreciate their continued confidence in XWRAP,” said Edward Britt, Chief Executive Officer of Applied Biologics. “Long-term relationships with leading health systems are earned through consistent product quality, dependable customer support, and an unwavering commitment to building high-quality scientific and clinical evidence. We remain focused on supporting physicians with innovative technologies backed by rigorous clinical research.”

Jacob Pollak, Chief Operating Officer of Applied Biologics, added, “Health system partnerships are an important component of our long-term commercial strategy. The continued extension of our relationship with Providence reflects our commitment to providing responsive customer service, dependable product availability, and meaningful support for clinicians across a broad range of care settings. As we continue expanding our national market access initiatives, we remain focused on making XWRAP accessible to physicians and healthcare providers wherever patients receive care.”

Applied Biologics continues to strengthen the scientific and clinical foundation supporting XWRAP through prospective randomized controlled clinical trials, real-world evidence initiatives, translational research, peer-reviewed publications, and expanded clinical applications in both chronic wound management and surgery.

About XWRAP®

XWRAP is a placental-derived wound cover used in the management of chronic wounds and as a tissue-plane barrier during surgical procedures. Applied Biologics continues to expand the scientific and clinical evidence supporting XWRAP through prospective randomized controlled clinical trials, translational research, peer-reviewed publications, real-world evidence studies, and ongoing clinical research.

About Applied Biologics

Applied Biologics is a biopharmaceutical company advancing novel biologic therapies for serious diseases with significant unmet medical needs.

The Company’s pipeline includes programs focused on chronic wounds, degenerative diseases, immunology, and regenerative medicine.

Applied Biologics is committed to advancing innovative therapies through rigorous scientific development, clinical validation, and regulatory excellence.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding commercial relationships, health system collaborations, market access initiatives, scientific research, and future business prospects. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied due to various risks and uncertainties.