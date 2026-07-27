Imagine Announces Dotti Customer Advisory Group to Shape the Future of In-Store Marketing Technology

MINNEAPOLIS, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imagine, a trusted partner to the world’s most successful brands, today announced the formation of the Dotti Customer Advisory Group (CAG), a new customer-led forum designed to help shape the future direction of the Dotti platform and related services. The group brings together a select set of strategic customers and executive sponsors to provide direct input on product innovation, roadmap priorities, and emerging industry opportunities.

The Dotti Customer Advisory Group was created to strengthen collaboration between Dotti and its customers, ensuring future investments and enhancements are guided by real-world business needs and operational challenges.

“The best technology solutions are built in partnership with the people who use them every day,” said Don McKenzie, Chief Executive Officer of Imagine. “The Customer Advisory Group creates a direct connection between our customers and our leadership team, allowing us to better understand their priorities and ensure Dotti continues to deliver meaningful business value. We are excited to build this community of innovators and industry leaders who will help guide the future of the platform.”

The inaugural Customer Advisory Group will include a diverse group of clients representing convenience stores, restaurants, retail, and consumer-facing brands. The group will also include Kevin Farley, a respected convenience industry veteran whose career spans leadership roles across store operations, merchandising, and customer experience. Known throughout the convenience industry for his ability to bridge strategy and execution, Farley has spent decades helping retailers and suppliers navigate changing consumer expectations, operational challenges, and growth opportunities. In addition to serving as a member of the Customer Advisory Group, Farley has been a key advisor and partner in the development of the CAG, helping shape its vision, structure, and customer-first approach.

“The Customer Advisory Group represents an important step in how we evolve Dotti,” said Mike Lang, Chief Information Officer of Imagine. “Our goal is to create a platform shaped by the realities our customers face every day. By bringing together some of the industry's most forward-thinking leaders, we gain invaluable insight that helps us prioritize innovation, validate strategic assumptions, and deliver solutions that solve real business challenges.”

The Dotti Customer Advisory Group reflects Imagine’s ongoing commitment to customer-driven innovation and long-term partnership. By fostering open dialogue, collaboration, and executive engagement, the group will help ensure Dotti continues to evolve as a flexible, scalable platform capable of managing even the most complex in-store marketing programs.

About Imagine

A trusted partner to the world's most successful brands, Imagine designs, produces, and delivers beautifully crafted print and digital solutions that inspire action and get results. From concept to consumer, our end-to-end solutions include agency-level creative, pre-media, commercial print, store signage, specialty packaging, permanent fixtures, retail environments, out-of-home, fulfillment, and kitting. Imagine combines the customer technology of Dotti with Imagine Studio's award-winning design expertise, supported by top-tier production capabilities. Learn more at theimaginegroup.com or moagency.com.