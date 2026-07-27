ADMA Shareholder Alert: August 10, 2026 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in ADMA BIOLOGICS, INC. Securities Class Action - Contact Levi & Korsinsky

NEW YORK, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP reminds purchasers of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) securities of a pending securities class action.

THE CASE: A class action seeks to recover damages for investors who purchased ADMA securities between August 9, 2024 and March 25, 2026.

YOUR OPTIONS: You may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees. See if you can recover losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500.

A specialty biologics company cannot sustain premium pricing without genuine end-market demand. ASCENIV, ADMA's flagship immunoglobulin therapy, carried an approximately $900-per-gram price tag, representing a 6-to-10x premium over standard IVIG products. The lawsuit contends that this premium was unsustainable because payors treated ASCENIV as functionally identical to far cheaper alternatives, imposing strict prior authorization requirements, step edits, and outright coverage denials.

The Alleged Distribution Pipeline Breakdown

According to the filing, providers facing reimbursement barriers slowed their ordering of ASCENIV. Distributors were left holding excess inventory they could not move. Despite this demand deterioration, the Company continued shipping product into the channel. Culper Research estimated that absent this alleged stuffing, ADMA revenues actually declined 3% in 2025 rather than growing the 20% the Company reported.

ASCENIV Demand Management and Distributor Impact

The action claims that ADMA shipped unwanted quantities of ASCENIV to distributors to manufacture the appearance of revenue growth. High-level employees at one of ADMA's two largest distributors were cited in a March 2026 research report describing excess inventory accumulation. The complaint asserts that ASCENIV net revenues reached $362.5 million in 2025, up from $92.6 million in 2023, but that this trajectory was artificially constructed through channel loading rather than organic prescription demand.

Alleged Pricing and Reimbursement Disconnect by the Numbers

ASCENIV was priced at approximately $900 per gram, 6-to-10x higher than standard IVIGs

ADMA never conducted a head-to-head clinical study to justify the premium pricing

Payors treated ASCENIV as functionally identical to standard IVIGs and imposed coverage restrictions

Providers reportedly slowed ordering as reimbursement challenges mounted

Distributors accumulated excess inventory they could not sell through to end users

Reported 2025 ASCENIV revenue of $362.5 million allegedly masked a 3% actual revenue decline

Calculate your potential recovery or call (212) 363-7500.

"The complaint raises serious questions about whether investors received accurate information about the real demand environment for ADMA's primary revenue-generating product. When reported growth diverges this sharply from underlying market conditions, shareholders deserve answers." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

ABOUT LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP -- Over the past 20 years, Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. The firm has extensive expertise in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees. For seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report. Investors have until August 10, 2026 to seek lead plaintiff status.

Frequently Asked Questions About the ADMA Lawsuit

Q: Who is eligible to join the ADMA investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased ADMA stock or securities between August 9, 2024 and March 25, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses, not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: When did ADMA Biologics allegedly mislead investors? A: The class period runs from August 9, 2024 to March 25, 2026. The alleged scheme was exposed through a Culper Research report on March 24, 2026, followed by significant stock decline.

Q: What specific misstatements does the ADMA lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges ADMA made materially false or misleading statements regarding its revenue recognition practices for ASCENIV and failed to disclose that product was being shipped to distributors in excess of actual demand. When the true state was revealed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What if I already sold my ADMA shares? Can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What documents do I need to make a claim? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I missed the lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline applies only to investors seeking lead plaintiff appointment. Class members who miss it can still participate in any settlement or recovery.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171