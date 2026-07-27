Levi & Korsinsky Reminds Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of September 4, 2026 in Photronics, Inc. Lawsuit - PLAB

NEW YORK, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP examines the adequacy of Photronics, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: PLAB) risk disclosures during the period between December 10, 2025 and May 27, 2026. A securities class action has been filed on behalf of investors who suffered losses when PLAB shares collapsed 36.42%, losing $19.49 per share in a single trading session. Find out if you qualify to recover losses from inadequate PLAB disclosures. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500.

PLAB fell from $53.51 to $34.02 on May 28, 2026, after management admitted the anticipated post-Chinese New Year seasonal recovery had stalled. The lead plaintiff deadline is September 4, 2026.

What the Company Disclosed

Throughout the Class Period, Photronics acknowledged in general terms that demand for its products was "inherently variable" and that visibility was "limited with typical backlog of only 1 to 3 weeks." The Company also referenced potential impacts from geopolitical developments and seasonal patterns surrounding the Chinese New Year holiday. These disclosures, the complaint challenges, were framed as hypothetical contingencies rather than descriptions of conditions already affecting operations.

What the Lawsuit Alleges Was Missing

The action contends that while Photronics offered boilerplate caution about demand variability, it failed to disclose specific, material facts already known to management:

Elevated fab utilization rates were actively preventing foundry customers from accommodating new design releases, creating a bottleneck the Company knew was choking its high-end IC pipeline

Memory supply constraints and related OEM cost pressures had already caused concrete delays in consumer electronic product launches that fed Photronics' order book

The post-Chinese New Year recovery that management projected had failed to materialize in line with their claims, let alone be offset by the continuation of “high-end strength”

Design release slowdowns were occurring "at the very beginning" of the pipeline, at the design house level, indicating a structural rather than temporary disruption

Forward guidance of $212 million to $220 million for Q2 was issued despite internal awareness that the seasonal rebound underpinning those projections had stalled

Why Generic Warnings May Not Protect

Disclosure language indicating that demand "could" fluctuate or that visibility "is limited" does not satisfy securities law obligations when management possesses specific knowledge that demand has already deteriorated. As the complaint charges, Photronics knew before shareholders did that its design release pipeline had slowed. The gap between what the Company's filings warned might happen and what management allegedly knew was already happening forms a central theory of the case.

When the Company finally revealed these conditions on May 28, 2026, management's own language confirmed the specificity of their prior knowledge. The CFO acknowledged that "fabs have been unable to accommodate additional design releases from some of their customers because of this limited capacity," while a director admitted the post-holiday slowdown was "much longer than we anticipate[d]."

"Generic risk factor language cannot substitute for disclosing specific, known problems that are already affecting a company's operations. When a company warns investors that demand 'could' decline while internally observing that it already has, shareholders are denied the information they need to make informed decisions." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Speak with an attorney about whether Photronics' disclosures met legal standards or call (212) 363-7500.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: September 4, 2026

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP — Top 50 securities litigation firm (ISS, seven consecutive years). Over 70 professionals. Hundreds of millions recovered. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Frequently Asked Questions About the PLAB Lawsuit

Q: What is the PLAB class action lawsuit about? A: A securities class action has been filed against Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAB) alleging materially false and misleading statements between December 10, 2025 and May 27, 2026. Shares fell approximately 36.42% after the truth was revealed, causing significant losses for shareholders.

Q: When did Photronics allegedly mislead investors? A: The class period runs from December 10, 2025 to May 27, 2026. During this time, the Company allegedly used generic risk disclosure language while possessing specific knowledge that its high-end IC design release pipeline had slowed.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I already sold my PLAB shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold shares. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: How much did PLAB stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 36.42% -- a decline of $19.49 per share -- after Photronics disclosed that the anticipated seasonal recovery had not materialized and IC revenue had collapsed 11% sequentially.

Q: What court was the PLAB class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the District of Connecticut, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: What if I missed the lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline applies only to investors seeking lead plaintiff appointment. Class members who miss it can still participate in any settlement or recovery.

Q: What do PLAB investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171