BTU UPCOMING DEADLINE: Levi & Korsinsky Alerts Peabody Energy Corporation Stockholders of Securities Class Action - Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP examines the adequacy of Peabody Energy Corporation's (NYSE: BTU) risk disclosures during the period from October 14, 2024 through May 4, 2026. A securities class action has been filed on behalf of stockholders who acquired BTU shares during this window and suffered losses. Find out if you qualify to recover losses from inadequate disclosures. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500.

BTU shares declined across two corrective disclosures — first from $39.50 to $35.68 on March 30, 2026 (approximately 9.7%), and then from $26.52 to $25.00 on May 5, 2026 (approximately 5.7%), as the scope of operational failures at the Centurion mine was revealed. The lead plaintiff deadline is August 24, 2026.

What the Company Disclosed

Throughout the Class Period, Peabody Energy's public communications about Centurion mine risks were framed in general, forward-looking terms. When asked directly about execution risk during an October 2024 Special Call, a senior operations executive responded: "Obviously, there's risk, but I feel good." The Company's filings described permitting requirements as "fairly routine" and characterized the operational team as experienced and the equipment as "state-of-the-art" and "fit-for-purpose." These statements, the action contends, painted a picture of manageable, generic risk rather than disclosing specific, contemporaneous problems.

What the Lawsuit Alleges Was Missing

The securities action charges that Peabody Energy's disclosures omitted critical specifics that were known or recklessly disregarded by those responsible for the Company's SEC filings:

The longwall equipment had been sitting unused for eight years and had never been tested under full underground load conditions prior to commissioning

Updated technology was retrofitted into aging equipment, creating untested integration risks that were not disclosed to investors

The Company's surface testing of the equipment failed to replicate actual underground operating conditions, a limitation never communicated in filings

Electrical and mechanical failures with conveyors and chutes began emerging during commissioning, before the March 2026 deadline the Company was publicly reaffirming

Roof integrity problems caused by moisture accumulation in roof cavities and floor softening beneath shields were developing as the longwall advanced at slower-than-projected speeds

The iterative nature of the remediation process, requiring repeated shield realignment cycles, was a known constraint on the ramp-up timeline

As set forth in the complaint, these were not hypothetical risks. They were operational realities that contradicted the Company's repeated assurances of an "on time and on budget" ramp-up.

Regulatory Reality

Peabody Energy's Regulation FD disclosure on March 30, 2026 attributed the guidance cut to "greater-than-anticipated mine commissioning challenges" without specifying what those challenges were. The complaint challenges this disclosure as insufficient, noting that the Company continued to maintain unchanged full-year volume targets even as it acknowledged the first quarter shortfall. It was not until May 5, 2026, more than five weeks later, that the Company revealed the 8-year-old equipment problems, the electrical and mechanical failures, the roof control conditions, and the full impact on annual guidance.

Why Generic Warnings May Not Protect

The distinction between generic risk factor language and specific disclosure of known problems is central to this action. Stating that coal mining carries inherent risk is materially different from disclosing that a company's primary growth asset relies on 8-year-old idle equipment being retrofitted with new technology and deployed underground without full-load testing. The complaint contends that boilerplate language about mining risk cannot substitute for revealing that the specific equipment at the specific mine central to the Company's growth narrative was already experiencing the failures that would ultimately cut projected output by one million tons and increase cost guidance by $10 to $20 per ton.

"Generic risk factor language cannot substitute for disclosing specific, known problems that are already affecting a company's operations. When a company's growth thesis depends on a single asset, investors are entitled to know the specific operational risks threatening that asset's performance." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Speak with an attorney about whether BTU's disclosures met legal standards or call (212) 363-7500.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: August 24, 2026

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP | Top 50 Securities Firm | (212) 363-7500 | www.zlk.com

Frequently Asked Questions About the BTU Lawsuit

Q: What specific misstatements does the BTU lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Peabody Energy made materially false or misleading statements regarding the Centurion mine's ramp-up timeline, equipment readiness, and fiscal year 2026 metallurgical coal segment guidance. When the true operational challenges were revealed, BTU shares declined approximately 36.7%.

Q: When did Peabody Energy allegedly mislead investors? A: The class period runs from October 14, 2024 to May 4, 2026. The alleged fraud was revealed through two corrective disclosures on March 30, 2026 and May 5, 2026, each causing significant stock declines.

Q: What do BTU investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What if I already sold my BTU shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. You submit a claim form to receive your portion of recovery.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: Can I join a different law firm's lawsuit instead? A: Multiple firms often file competing complaints. The court consolidates and appoints a single lead counsel. Contacting Levi & Korsinsky before August 24, 2026 ensures your losses are considered.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171