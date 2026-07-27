trivago N.V.'s Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Release Scheduled for August 4, 2026; Webcast Scheduled for August 5, 2026

DÜSSELDORF, GERMANY – July 27, 2026 - trivago N.V. (NASDAQ: TRVG) announced today that it will release its financial results for the second quarter for the period ended June 30, 2026 on Tuesday, August 4, 2026 after market close. On Wednesday, August 5, 2026, trivago N.V.'s management will conduct a webcast beginning at 3:00 PM CEST / 9:00 AM EDT. These items will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at https://ir.trivago.com/. A replay of the call is expected to be available for at least three months.





About trivago N.V.

trivago N.V. (NASDAQ: TRVG) is a leading global hotel search and price comparison platform, and one of the most recognized travel brands in the world. When travelers search for a hotel, we want trivago to be the obvious choice. We help them find the best place to stay and deliver the best deal to book, saving them time and money – so every traveler feels smart and confident about their booking. Powered by AI, we personalize and simplify hotel search for millions of travelers, connecting them with more than 7.0 million hotels and other accommodations across more than 190 countries.