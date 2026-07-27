BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE – LXFR), Finward Bancorp (Nasdaq – FNWD), Personalis, Inc. (Nasdaq – PSNL), Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (Nasdaq – DSGR)

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com) or Marc Ackerman (mackerman@brodskysmith.com) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE – LXFR)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Luxfer Holdings will be acquired by Wynnchurch Capital, L.P. for $17.37 per ordinary share in cash. The investigation concerns whether the Luxfer Holdings Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the proposed transaction is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/luxfer-holdings-plc-nyse-lxfr/.

Finward Bancorp (Nasdaq – FNWD)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Finward will be acquired by First Financial Bancorp. (Nasdaq - FFBC) in an all-stock transaction where each outstanding share of Finward common stock will be converted into the right to receive 1.35 shares of First Financial common stock, valuing the transaction at approximately $208 million, based on First Financial’s closing stock price on July 20, 2026. The investigation concerns whether the Finward Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the proposed transaction is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/finward-bancorp-nasdaq-fnwd/.

Personalis, Inc. (Nasdaq – PSNL)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Personalis will be acquired by Tempus AI, Inc. (Nasdaq - TEM) for $16.25 per share of common stock, representing a total enterprise value of $1.5 billion, net of Tempus’ existing ownership interest. The investigation concerns whether the Personalis Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the proposed transaction is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/personalis-inc-nasdaq-psnl/.

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (Nasdaq – DSGR)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Distribution Solutions Group will be acquired by LKCM Headwater Investments, LLC for $35.00 per share in cash. LKCM Headwater and its affiliates currently own approximately 79% of Distribution Solutions Group’s outstanding common stock. J. Bryan King, Distribution Solutions Group’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, is the Managing Partner of LKCM Headwater. The investigation concerns whether the Distribution Solutions Group Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the proposed transaction is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/distribution-solutions-group-inc-nasdaq-dsgr/.

Brodsky & Smith is a litigation law firm with extensive expertise representing shareholders throughout the nation in securities and class action lawsuits. The attorneys at Brodsky & Smith have been appointed by numerous courts throughout the country to serve as lead counsel in class actions and have successfully recovered millions of dollars for our clients and shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.