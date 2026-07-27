If You’re Feeling Stressed by Pricey Meds, Pharmacists Can Help

NEW YORK, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Feature Impact) If your wallet is feeling the squeeze of prescription drug costs as other living expenses like grocery and energy prices rise, you’re not alone.





More people are worrying about affording essential medications these days. In fact, more than 40% of adults said they skipped doses or didn’t fill prescriptions in the past year due to cost, according to a KFF Health survey.

People who take multiple drugs to manage chronic conditions often feel this pinch even more severely. They’re also more likely to make more frequent visits to their clinic or health system for care. That’s where a powerful ally can help them manage their drug costs: a health-system pharmacist.

These medication experts work side-by-side with the clinicians who prescribe drugs in health care practices – and sometimes prescribe medications themselves. Their deep knowledge can help people get the most out of the drugs they take.

“Pharmacists really know the full picture of medications, including pricing, insurance coverage, alternative therapies and potential side effects,” said Lindsey Amerine, PharmD, chief pharmacy officer for the Cleveland Clinic. “That’s why it’s helpful to not only count on your doctor to diagnose your condition and prescribe therapies, but also your pharmacist to optimize your medications.”

Get a Comprehensive Review of Your Medications

Asking the pharmacist on your health-system care team to go over your medications may reveal opportunities to save, Amerine said. Health-system pharmacists are uniquely qualified to provide this service because they keep close track of medication costs as well as approvals of new drugs and how those compare to older options.

A full review might reveal:

Drugs once needed may not be as useful anymore. People often continue taking medications unaware that something new could offer greater benefits or their condition no longer requires the same therapy.

Changes in your condition may mean you could safely take a lower dosage of a drug, thereby reducing costs.

There may be less costly alternatives that would work as well such as a generic or older medication.



Get Help Exploring Discount Options

You’ve probably heard about programs that can help lower prescription costs, including discount and patient assistance programs. Pharmacists can help you understand how to navigate these programs and access potential discount programs and opportunities, Amerine said. Here’s how:

Pharmacists can guide you through discount programs your health system offers.

They can check your eligibility for drug maker discounts and help you understand how those discounts work with your insurance, especially if you have a high-deductible plan.

Pharmacists can help you navigate the various prescription cost-savings programs and how they work.

They can also help you learn about patient assistance programs that provide free or discounted medications to people who cannot afford them.

Medications are a vital part of your health care. Before you try to stretch a costly medicine or give it up altogether, talk to the medication expert on your health care team: your health-system pharmacist. For more information, visit yourpharmacist.org.

Why It Pays to Talk Meds with a Pharmacist

“My doctor prescribed it, so I must need it.” Often this is true, but not always. People sometimes take drugs longer than they need to, at doses higher than necessary or that may interact with other medications.

Just as you’d see a heart specialist about an odd pulse rate, it can help to see a pharmacist – your medication specialist – to discuss your prescriptions.

Of all health care professionals, pharmacists have the deepest knowledge of drug interactions and safety issues. They’re experts on how the effectiveness of different medications – brand name and generic – compare. They also closely track changes in prices and know when a drug’s cost has dropped or if an effective, less costly alternative is available.

Health-system pharmacists’ expertise is especially helpful for those with multiple chronic conditions who typically take several medications with more benefits, costs and side effects to balance.

Talking with a pharmacist can ensure your prescriptions are best for you and that you have access to the most affordable options.

Michael French

michael.french@featureimpact.com

https://editors.featureimpact.com/

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