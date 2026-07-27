Commercial National Financial Corporation Reports 2nd Quarter 2026 Results

 | Source: Commercial National Financial Corporation Commercial National Financial Corporation

ITHACA, Mich., July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commercial National Financial Corporation (OTCID: CEFC) reported net income of $1,641,000 or $0.42 per share for the second quarter of 2026 compared to $1,607,000 or $0.41 per share for the second quarter of 2025. Return on Equity was 11.60% for the second quarter of 2026 compared to 12.36% for the second quarter of 2025.

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2026 increased by $194,000 or 3.9% compared to the respective 2025 period. Interest income decreased by $100,000, mainly due to a decrease in loans. Interest expense decreased by $294,000, mainly due to a decrease in funding costs. Non-interest income increased by $77,000, while operating expenses increased by $206,000, which was mainly due to higher wages and benefits expense.

Total assets remained consistent at $553 million as of June 30, 2026 compared to the respective 2025 period. Total securities grew by $37 million, as excess cash was invested into the securities portfolio, which included $17 million from reduced loan balances. While loans decreased during the period, loan quality remained strong with a non-performing assets ratio of 0.26%. Total deposits decreased by $17 million and were mostly replaced with borrowings from the Federal Home Loan Bank. Additionally, CEFC’s wholly owned subsidiary, Commercial Bank, remained “well capitalized” for regulatory purposes.

CEFC announced a share repurchase program in May of 2025, which remains in effect indefinitely. As of June 30, 2026, CEFC has repurchased 87,514 shares since the inception of the repurchase program and has allocated an additional $1.2 million for future share repurchases. CEFC may repurchase shares under the program at its discretion, taking into account factors such as the share price, market conditions, share availability, and other relevant considerations. There is no guarantee that any specific number of shares will be repurchased, and CEFC may modify, renew, suspend, or terminate the program at any time without prior notice. For further information about the stock repurchase program, please contact our primary market maker, Nick Bicking at D.A. Davidson & Co., at 614-710-7060.

Visit www.commercial-bank.com to view the latest news releases and other information about CEFC and Commercial Bank.

Selected Financial Data (unaudited):

 Quarter Ended Year to Date
 Jun 30, 2026 Jun 30, 2025 Jun 30, 2026 Jun 30, 2025
Return on equity 11.60%  12.36% 11.74% 11.84%
Return on assets 1.19%  1.16% 1.21% 1.09%
Net interest margin 4.00%  3.80% 3.99% 3.74%
      
 Jun 30, 2026 Jun 30, 2025    
Non-performing assets ratio 0.26%  0.27%    
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio(1) 10.89%  10.63%    
Total risk-based capital ratio(1) 18.36%  17.46%    
Book value per share$14.66  $13.21     
Market value per share$15.00  $10.50     
Common shares outstanding 3,877,789   3,965,303     
(1)Ratios are for Commercial Bank       

Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited):

 Quarter Ended Year to Date
 Jun 30, 2026 Jun 30, 2025 Jun 30, 2026 Jun 30, 2025
Interest income$6,442,002  $6,541,806  $12,850,720  $13,017,099 
Interest expense 1,270,421   1,564,206   2,537,509   3,199,436 
Net interest income 5,171,581   4,977,600   10,313,211   9,817,663 
Provision for credit losses (6,342)  (34,213)  (46,342)  (34,213)
Non-interest income 619,568   542,666   1,132,871   1,012,612 
Operating expenses 3,801,740   3,595,928   7,450,770   7,172,181 
Income before taxes 1,995,751   1,958,551   4,041,654   3,692,307 
Income tax expense 354,700   351,475   723,700   655,950 
Net income$1,641,051  $1,607,076  $3,317,954  $3,036,357 
        
Basic earnings per share$0.42  $0.41  $0.85  $0.77 
Diluted earnings per share$0.42  $0.41  $0.85  $0.77 
Dividends declared$0.15  $0.14  $0.30  $0.28 
        
Weighted-average common shares outstanding 3,893,038   3,965,303   3,912,224   3,965,303 
Number of shares repurchased 28,414   -   58,411   - 
        

Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited):

 Jun 30, 2026 Jun 30, 2025
Assets   
Cash and cash equivalents$37,586,165  $55,001,227 
Time deposits with other banks -   1,494,000 
Securities 117,326,887   80,346,101 
Loans 367,025,176   383,769,712 
Allowance for credit losses (3,327,794)  (3,432,412)
Loans, net 363,697,382   380,337,300 
Premises and equipment, net 9,848,688   9,858,626 
Other assets 24,786,092   25,056,597 
Total assets$553,245,214  $552,093,851 
    
Liabilities   
Deposits$467,630,470  $484,981,138 
FHLB borrowings 18,000,000   4,000,000 
Trust preferred 7,310,000   7,310,000 
Other liabilities 3,468,980   3,415,374 
Total liabilities 496,409,450   499,706,512 
    
Equity   
Total equity 56,835,764   52,387,339 
Total liabilities and equity$553,245,214  $552,093,851 
    

Contact:
Benjamin Ogle
CFO
989-875-5562


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