Data Centre Battery Market Size to Hit USD 10.47 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Centre Battery Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The global Data Centre Battery Market was worth USD 3.98 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 10.47 Billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 10.16% during 2026–2035.”

AI Data Centers, Cloud Expansion, and Renewable Energy Integration Accelerate Data Centre Battery Market Growth

Growing use of AI loads, high-performance computing, hyperscale data centers, and cloud services has led to the growing demand for efficient battery technology. Modern data centers require efficient and reliable backup power sources to ensure continuous operation and minimize operating costs.

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Schneider Electric SE

Vertiv Holdings Co.

Eaton Corporation plc

ABB Ltd.

EnerSys

Exide Technologies

GS Yuasa Corporation

Saft Groupe S.A.

East Penn Manufacturing Co.

Narada Power Source Co., Ltd.

Leoch International Technology Limited

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Delta Electronics, Inc.

Hitachi Energy Ltd.

Toshiba Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

C&D Technologies, Inc.

FIAMM Energy Technology S.p.A.

HBL Power Systems Limited

ZincFive, Inc.

Data Centre Battery Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 3.98 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 10.47 Billion CAGR CAGR of 10.16% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Battery Chemistry (VRLA (AGM & Gel), Lithium-ion (LFP & NMC), Nickel-Zinc, Sodium-ion, Others)

• By Data Center Type (Hyperscale, Colocation, Enterprise, Edge Data Centers)

• By Application (UPS Backup Power, Energy Storage & Peak Shaving, Bridge Power & Grid Support, Renewable Integration & Microgrids, Others)

• By End User (Cloud Service Providers, Colocation Operators, Enterprise Data Centers, Telecom & Edge Operators, Others)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Battery Chemistry

In terms of market share, the VRLA (AGM & Gel) accounted for approximately 47.00% in 2025 as it was adopted in the enterprise and colocation data centres. However, the segment anticipated the highest growth rate at a CAGR of 16.17%, as compared to other segments between 2026 and 2035 because of the high adoption of lithium-ion battery.

By Data Center Type

Hyperscale Data Center has captured the highest market share of around 41.00% in the year 2025, backed by the rising investment from cloud service providers, artificial intelligence infrastructure providers, and worldwide digital platforms. It has been projected that the fastest growth in terms of CAGR of 15.21% is forecasted for Edge Data Center segment during 2026-2035 due to the growth of edge computing, 5G networks, internet of things, and autonomous systems.

By Application

The UPS Backup Power segment dominated the market with approximately 56.00% revenue share in 2025 due to the critical role of uninterruptible power systems in preventing downtime caused by grid failures, voltage fluctuations, and power disruptions. The Renewable Integration & Microgrids segment is projected to witness the fastest growth with a CAGR of 14.16% during 2026–2035 due to increasing focus on sustainable data center operations, carbon reduction goals, and energy independence globally.

By End User

The Cloud Service Providers category accounted for about 38.00% market share in the Data Centre Battery Market in 2025 owing to the steady investment being made in cloud-based systems, hyperscale data center systems, and AI computing systems. The Telecom & Edge Operators category is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate of 14.16% during the forecast period 2026-2035. This would be due to the development of 5G systems and distributed computing systems.

Regional Insights:

The North America region captured a market share of 36.00% in the Data Centre Battery Market in 2025 on account of the availability of large hyperscale data centers, advanced cloud computing infrastructure, AI computing, and the deployment of lithium-ion batteries in the region.

The fastest-growing region expected to grow at the highest CAGR is the Asia Pacific region. This growth is driven by factors such as digitalization, cloud adoption, internet penetration, the growth of hyperscale and edge data centers, and initiatives related to the development of digital infrastructure in China, India, Japan, and South Korea.

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Recent Developments:

2026: Vertiv expanded its high-density power infrastructure portfolio with next-generation UPS and lithium-ion battery solutions designed to support AI-ready and hyperscale data centers, improving energy efficiency and operational resilience.

Vertiv expanded its high-density power infrastructure portfolio with next-generation UPS and lithium-ion battery solutions designed to support AI-ready and hyperscale data centers, improving energy efficiency and operational resilience. 2025: Schneider Electric introduced AI-ready data center power and energy management innovations focused on integrating advanced battery systems, intelligent UPS technologies, and sustainable infrastructure solutions for modern digital facilities.

Exclusive Sections of the Data Centre Battery Market Report (The USPs):

DATA CENTER POWER INFRASTRUCTURE & ENERGY RESILIENCE ANALYSIS : Provides comprehensive insights into hyperscale data centers, cloud infrastructure, edge computing facilities, AI computing environments, UPS systems, backup power architectures, and energy resilience strategies shaping modern digital infrastructure.

: Provides comprehensive insights into hyperscale data centers, cloud infrastructure, edge computing facilities, AI computing environments, UPS systems, backup power architectures, and energy resilience strategies shaping modern digital infrastructure. ADVANCED BATTERY TECHNOLOGY & CHEMISTRY BENCHMARKING : Evaluates advancements across VRLA batteries, lithium-ion LFP and NMC technologies, battery energy storage systems, intelligent battery management solutions, thermal management systems, and next-generation power storage technologies.

: Evaluates advancements across VRLA batteries, lithium-ion LFP and NMC technologies, battery energy storage systems, intelligent battery management solutions, thermal management systems, and next-generation power storage technologies. AI DATA CENTER & HIGH-DENSITY COMPUTING POWER INSIGHTS : Analyzes battery requirements across AI workloads, high-performance computing environments, hyperscale facilities, cloud platforms, and high-density server infrastructure requiring reliable and scalable backup power solutions.

: Analyzes battery requirements across AI workloads, high-performance computing environments, hyperscale facilities, cloud platforms, and high-density server infrastructure requiring reliable and scalable backup power solutions. DATA CENTER MODERNIZATION & BATTERY DEPLOYMENT TRACKER : Provides detailed analysis of battery adoption across data center upgrades, UPS replacement cycles, edge computing expansion, renewable energy integration, microgrid deployments, and sustainable digital infrastructure projects.

: Provides detailed analysis of battery adoption across data center upgrades, UPS replacement cycles, edge computing expansion, renewable energy integration, microgrid deployments, and sustainable digital infrastructure projects. ENERGY STORAGE, RENEWABLE INTEGRATION & GRID OPTIMIZATION ASSESSMENT: Examines the role of battery storage technologies in renewable-powered data centers, peak load management, demand response programs, grid interaction, carbon reduction initiatives, and energy efficiency improvement strategies.

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