SWYM Welcomes Jon Young as Chief Customer Officer

NEW YORK, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SWYM today announced Jon Young as the company’s first Chief Customer Officer. Young will lead and continue building SWYM's best-in-class Customer Success organization, helping clients maximize the impact of the platform while developing a world-class team and capability that scales alongside the business.

"What drew me to SWYM is the caliber of the platform and the ambition of the team behind it. Clients are already seeing real results, and I couldn't be more excited to help every one of them realize the full value of what SWYM can do for their business. This is exactly the kind of challenge I love, building the customer organization that matches the ambition of the technology." — Jon Young, Chief Customer Officer at SWYM.

In just 2.5 years, SWYM has grown from an idea into a global platform, partnering with 50+ agencies and 200+ brands across North America, LATAM, EMEA, and APAC. What started as a mission to help brands and agencies stop wasting their money has become a reality, with customers consistently seeing stronger campaign performance while simplifying their supply chains through intelligent supply and demand decisioning.

As SWYM has scaled, one thing has become increasingly clear: building innovative technology is only half the equation. Delivering exceptional customer outcomes, creating lasting partnerships, and ensuring every client realizes the full value of SWYM is equally important. Jon Young is uniquely qualified to lead that mission.

Throughout his career, Young has had the opportunity to sit on virtually every side of the customer equation. He brings 20+ years of experience across brand marketing, data and analytics, and customer success leadership at high-growth technology companies. Young began his career building brands at Colgate-Palmolive and Nestlé, giving him firsthand experience with the challenges brands face in driving growth and managing marketing investment. He later led Customer Success and Professional Services at CommerceIQ and built a multi-million dollar consulting practice at Kantar, working across some of the world's largest consumer brands and retailers. Most recently, he served as Chief Operating Officer at Elevate K-12, where he helped lead the company through a successful acquisition. Jon holds an MBA from the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth and is a CFA charterholder.

"Great technology gets you in the door, but great customer outcomes are what earn trust and keep it. Jon understands that better than anyone I've met. He's a rare leader—thoughtful, humble, and just as comfortable in the details as he is setting strategy. Bringing him on as CCO is one of the most important steps we've taken as a company, and I couldn't be more excited for what he'll build alongside our customers." — Ravi Patel, CEO & Co-Founder, SWYM.

About SWYM.ai

SWYM.ai is redefining programmatic media by giving brands and agencies full control over how their media is sourced, curated, and optimized. Built for both the supply and demand sides, SWYM analyzes bidstream data, supply paths, audience context, and DSP behavior to identify and activate higher-quality inventory before the bid. By simplifying the supply chain and improving the quality of bid requests DSPs receive, SWYM helps clients execute transparent, data-driven media strategies across display, video, CTV, and commerce. The platform integrates with every major DSP and SSP to deliver smarter, faster, and more efficient programmatic outcomes.

Contact:

Emily Riley

914-330-1128

emily@rileystrategic.com

