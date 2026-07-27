Notice regarding the offering of EUR 10,000,000 1st tranche of SUTNTIB AB Tewox bonds

Vilnius, Lithuania, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



SUTNTIB AB Tewox, legal entity code 305733600, with its registered office at Jogailos g. 4, Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania (the Issuer).

The Issuer announces that pursuant to the Final Terms of the first Tranche of the Issuer’s Bonds (ISIN LT0000138281) (the Final Terms) that were adopted in accordance with the Issuer’s Base Prospectus approved by the Bank of Lithuania on 13 July 2026 (the Prospectus), offering of the Bonds under the Final Terms in the amount of up to EUR 10M (subject to increase as provided for in the Final Terms) will be carried out in the Republic of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia from 27 July 2026 under the following main terms (other terms applicable to the offering are detailed in the Final Terms and Prospectus):

Nominal Value of a Bond – EUR 1,000;

– EUR 1,000; Issue Price of a Bond – EUR 1,000 (with accrued interest);

– EUR 1,000 (with accrued interest); Final Maturity Date – 21 February 2026;

– 21 February 2026; Interest Rate – 8.00% (fixed) annually;

– 8.00% (fixed) annually; Yield – 8.00% annually;

– 8.00% annually; Subscription channels – subscription by way of Nasdaq Auction through the Exchange Members (list https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/lt/members);

– subscription by way of Nasdaq Auction through the Exchange Members (list https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/lt/members); Subscription Period – 27 July 2026 – 14 August 2026 ;

– 27 July 2026 – 14 August 2026 Exchange – holders of the outstanding bonds (ISIN LT0000409567) will be offered the opportunity to exchange their existing bonds for the New Bonds on a 1-to-1 basis through Nasdaq CSD. Investors participating in the exchange will receive, on the exchange settlement date, a cash incentive payment equal to the 0.5% per annum coupon differential between the existing bonds (8.5%) and the New Bonds (8.0%), calculated for the period from the exchange settlement date (21 August inclusive) until the scheduled maturity date of the existing bonds (6 October non-inclusive).

– holders of the outstanding bonds (ISIN LT0000409567) will be offered the opportunity to exchange their existing bonds for the New Bonds on a 1-to-1 basis through Nasdaq CSD. Investors participating in the exchange will receive, on the exchange settlement date, a cash incentive payment equal to the 0.5% per annum coupon differential between the existing bonds (8.5%) and the New Bonds (8.0%), calculated for the period from the exchange settlement date (21 August inclusive) until the scheduled maturity date of the existing bonds (6 October non-inclusive). Issue Date – 21 August 2026.

Before deciding to invest in the Bonds, each prospective investor shall read the Prospectus and Final Terms (as may be updated) with the attached relevant language summary. All aforementioned documents are attached herein and are published on the Issuer’s website at www.lordslb.lt/tewox_bonds/.

Contact person for further information:

Paulius Nevinskas

Manager of the Investment Company

paulius.nevinskas@lordslb.lt

https://lordslb.lt/tewox_bonds/

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