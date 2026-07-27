First Farmers Financial Corp. Announces Leadership Succession Plan

Converse, Indiana, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of First Farmers Financial Corp (FFMR) announced that Matthew Maher will succeed Mark “Doc” Holt as president of the bank at the beginning of the new year. Maher’s current position is Hamilton County Regional President, and he presently serves as an executive vice president of the bank. This appointment is part of a leadership succession plan as current First Farmers Financial President and CEO Keith Hill continues to serve in his role as CEO and President of First Farmers Financial Corporation.

Mark ‘Doc’ Holt will continue to serve as CEO of First Farmers Bank & Trust and a director of both companies. Further details on the succession and transition schedule will be released at a later date.

First Farmers Financial Corp is a $3.5 billion financial holding company headquartered in Converse, Indiana. First Farmers Bank & Trust has offices throughout Boone, Carroll, Cass, Clay, Grant, Hamilton, Howard, Huntington, Madison, Marshall, Miami, Starke, Sullivan, Tippecanoe, Tipton, Vigo and Wabash counties in Indiana and offices in Coles, Edgar and Vermilion counties in Illinois. First Farmers Financial Corp is traded on the OTC Markets Group, Inc. "OTCQX" exchange under the ticker symbol: FFMR.