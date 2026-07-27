ROL INVESTOR ALERT: Holzer & Holzer, LLC Announces Investigation of Rollins, Inc.

ATLANTA, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether Rollins, Inc. (“Rollins” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ROL) complied with federal securities laws. On July 22, 2026, Rollins reported unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2026, revealing that the quarterly operating margin decreased by 110 basis points compared to the second quarter prior year. Management commented on the quarter’s results, stating: “Our second quarter results fell short of our expectations due to slower growth in parts of our residential pest control business, specifically brands more reliant on consumer-initiated demand through search, digital media and inbound calls, as lead volume declined in the quarter.” The price of the Company’s stock dropped following this news.

If you purchased Rollins stock and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to contact Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com or Joshua Karr, Esq. at jkarr@holzerlaw.com , call our toll-free number at (888) 508-6832, or visit our website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/rollins/ to discuss your legal rights.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2025, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, www.holzerlaw.com, and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.

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