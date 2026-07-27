Nilörngruppen’s delisting application approved – last day of trading will be 10 August 2026

As previously announced, Nilörngruppen AB (publ) ("Nilörngruppen") has applied for delisting of the Nilörngruppen B-share from Nasdaq Stockholm in the light of Trimco Group (UK) Limited owning over 90 percent of the shares and votes in Nilörngruppen.

Nasdaq Stockholm has today approved Nilörngruppen’s application for delisting and decided that the last day of trading will be 10 August 2026.

Contact

Krister Magnusson

CEO

krister.magnusson@nilorn.com

+46 704–852 114

General information about Nilörngruppen

Nilörngruppen is a global company, founded in the 1970s, with expertise in adding value to brands through branding and design in the form of labels, packaging and accessories, primarily for customers in the fashion and apparel industry. Nilörngruppen offers complete, creative and customised solutions within branding, design, product development and logistics services. The Group operates through its own companies in Sweden, Denmark, the United Kingdom, Germany, Belgium, Portugal, Hong Kong, India, Turkey, China, Bangladesh, Italy, Switzerland, Vietnam, the United States, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and the Netherlands. For more information, please visit: www.nilorn.se

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