Eneba Partners with Marvel Rivals Publisher as Official NetEase Pay Gift Card Distributor





VILNIUS, Lithuania, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eneba, the fastest-growing digital entertainment marketplace, has become an official distributor of NetEase Pay gift cards. NetEase Pay is a service from NetEase Games , one of the world's leading game publishers. The partnership enables Eneba to offer NetEase Pay gift cards to its global audience.

Users will be pleased to find gift cards in various USD denominations and enjoy instant delivery after the purchase. The received digital code can be redeemed through the NetEase Games Club, where the balance can be used for eligible in-game purchases across more than 20 supported titles.

The NetEase Games lineup features many of the gaming industry’s best-known titles, such as Marvel Rivals and Where Winds Meet. Marvel Rivals surpassed 10 million registered users within 72 hours of launch and exceeded 40 million by February 2025. Where Winds Meet recorded more than 3 million PC downloads within four days in China alone, reached over 15 million PC and mobile players within two weeks, and has since grown to more than 80 million players worldwide.

“What makes this partnership especially valuable is its global relevance,” said Ignas Ivaškevičius, Category & Partnerships Manager at Eneba. “It deepens Eneba’s position in a key Asian market while giving players around the world a simple way to purchase trusted, publisher-backed NetEase Pay gift cards.”

For NetEase Pay, this partnership adds Eneba as an official distribution channel across international markets. It also reflects the importance of Asia as a shared strategic region for both companies. For users worldwide, this collaboration creates an easy way to purchase official NetEase Pay gift cards on Eneba for all their favorite NetEase Games titles.

About Eneba

Founded in 2018, Eneba is a digital entertainment marketplace trusted by more than 20 million registered users worldwide. The platform offers over 130,000 digital products, including games, game keys, gift cards, mobile top-ups, software, and subscriptions.

About NetEase Pay

NetEase Pay is part of NetEase Games, the online games division of NetEase, Inc., one of the world’s leading game developers and publishers. With a portfolio of self-developed and licensed games enjoyed worldwide, NetEase Games develops and operates experiences across PC, mobile and console platforms, with a focus on live-service games and long-term player engagement.

Media Contact

Eneba Media Relations

media@eneba.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9c25f1f4-9b20-45fc-b5fa-973d87b4404f