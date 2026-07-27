VIA INVESTOR ALERT: Class Action Lawsuit Filed on Behalf of Via Transportation, Inc. Investors – Holzer & Holzer, LLC Encourages Investors With Losses to Contact the Firm 

ATLANTA, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against Via Transportation, Inc. (“Via Transportation” or the “Company”) (NYSE: VIA). The lawsuit alleges the Registration Statement issued in connection with Via Transportation’s initial public offering (“IPO”) made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts, including allegations that: (1) Via Transportation was adding customers faster than those customers were generating revenue, resulting in a decline in ARR per customer for the first time in eight quarters; and (2) existing regulatory issues would hinder its “land and expand” strategy in Germany.

If you purchased Via Transportation shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s September 15, 2025 IPO and experienced a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com or Marshall P. Dees, Esq. at mdees@holzerlaw.com , by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832, or by visiting the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/via-transportation/ for more information.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is August 10, 2026.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2025, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, www.holzerlaw.com, and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.