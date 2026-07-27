Security Risk Advisors Named a Finalist in CRN's 2026 Best of the Channel Awards

PHILADELPHIA, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Security Risk Advisors is proud to share that CRN , a brand of The Channel Company , has recognized Joe Cicero as a finalist in the second annual CRN Best of the Channel Awards in the Best Channel Visionary of the Year category.

As a finalist, Joe is being spotlighted for his dedication to channel innovation and excellence through unifying marketing, alliances, and sales into a single growth engine, building a structured, partner-led Co-Sell model with Microsoft that influenced over $10M in services revenue, and driving meaningful growth in partner-sourced pipeline.

The CRN Best of the Channel Awards honors individual leaders, teams, and companies setting an example with their visionary strategies and outstanding contributions to channel success. Winners will be announced at the Best of the Channel Awards Gala in Atlanta on Oct. 13, immediately following The Channel Company’s XChange Best of Breed Conference.

As Chief Marketing Officer at Security Risk Advisors , Joe Cicero leads marketing strategy, brand, and partner programs focused on clarity, credibility, and measurable impact. A former Microsoft security alumnus, Joe transformed SRA’s alliance model into a unified, partner-led growth engine, driving deep go-to-market alignment across Microsoft Security, Sentinel, and Defender. Under his leadership, SRA advanced into MISA and achieved the MXDR Verified designation while expanding joint solution motions across enterprise markets. Joe bridges technical execution with strategic vision to operationalize scalable co-sell rhythms and deliver high-value outcomes for shared customers

“The finalists of the CRN Best of the Channel Awards represent the very best of the IT channel,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content and Executive Editor of CRN, The Channel Company. “Through innovation, exceptional leadership, and an unwavering commitment to partners and customers, these individuals, teams, and companies are helping shape the future of the channel. We are proud to recognize their accomplishments and the lasting impact they continue to make across the industry.”

“Joe quickly distinguished himself as a transformative leader, unifying marketing, alliances, and sales into a single, accountable growth engine. He doesn’t just see where the market is going - he builds the systems necessary to get there.” — Tim Wainwright, CEO, SRA

“Joe stands out as a leader who actively works to evolve how partners operate in the channel. His focus on scalable co-sell and unified GTM reflects a forward-looking view of how solution providers must adapt in an AI & platform-driven world.” — Maria Thomson, Director, MISA

“Joe turns strategy into repeatable execution—the discipline that moves a partnership from ad hoc wins to a predictable, partner-led growth engine. He built an SRA motion that is security-first and tightly coupled to Microsoft priorities.” — Joshua Shea, Sr. PDM, Microsoft



The full list of CRN Best of the Channel Award finalists can be viewed online at crn.com/best-of-the-channel-awards .

About Security Risk Advisors

Security Risk Advisors is a leading cybersecurity consulting firm specializing in innovative solutions to strengthen organizations’ security posture. With expertise in Purple Team exercises, threat resilience, and detection engineering, SRA empowers teams to stay ahead of evolving cyber threats.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world’s top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers, and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

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Contacts

Doug Webster

Security Risk Advisors

info@sra.io

Lindsay Sawyer

The Channel Company

lsawyer@thechannelcompany.com

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