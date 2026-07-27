Adult Diapers Market Size to Reach USD 32.19 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, United States, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Adult Diapers Market size was valued at USD 14.61 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 32.19 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 8.22% during 2026–2035, according to a new report by SNS Insider. The increasing acceptance of adult incontinence products, rising home healthcare services, and aging populations are among some factors driving the growth of the Adult Diapers Market globally.

The Adult Diapers Market is expected to grow due to the increased number of incontinence patients, aging population and the problem of dignity-centered elderly care in the hospitals, rehabilitation centers as well as in the homecare centers. Manufacturers have been coming up with highly absorbent adult diapers, breathable pull-up pants, reusable adult diapers and skin friendly continence care solutions.





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Adult Diapers Market Growth Supported by Home Healthcare and Incontinence Care Demand

There has been an increase in the use of adult diaper products around the world because of the growing number of elderly people coupled with their high rate of having urinary incontinence that requires continence care. There have been improvements on the comfort provided by the adult diapers through the use of breathable materials, highly absorbent core, and safe material for skin use. The growth in home health care services, favorable reimbursement environment, and the growth in e-commerce is also adding up to the growth in usage.

North America Leads the Adult Diapers Market While Asia Pacific Records the Fastest Growth

North America dominated the Adult Diapers Market with a 33.0% revenue share in 2025 and thus is the leading regional market owing to the fast growth of the elderly population, urinary incontinence, advanced healthcare facilities, and high-end incontinence product offerings. Besides, the high rates of reimbursement and the growing demand for home healthcare services are helping the region maintain its dominance in the market.

The U.S. Adult Diapers Market reached USD 4.39 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 8.79 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 7.19%. Market growth is driven by increased number of elderly people, increasing prevalence of urinary incontinence, increasing home healthcare services, and increasing usage of high-end continence care products.

The Europe Adult Diapers Market was valued at USD 4.09 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 8.82 Billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 7.98%. Growth is supported by aging demographics, advanced healthcare systems, strong reimbursement programs, and increasing demand for high-absorbency incontinence products.

Asia-Pacific is expected to experience the fastest growth of 10.52% CAGR in the Adult Diapers Market due to rapid aging population, increased access to healthcare, increased disposable incomes, and increasing awareness of adult incontinence management in China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

Adult Diapers Market Segmentation Analysis

Pull-Up Pants Lead the Adult Diapers Market by Product Type

In 2025, Pull-Up Pants will lead in the Adult Diapers Market with 39.00% market share, as there is an increased preference among consumers for comfortable, discreet, and easy-to-use products among elderly and physically impaired individuals. The fastest growth rate is expected in the segment of Pad Inserts & Liners at a CAGR of 9.17%, due to growing demand for convenient and affordable absorbent products.

Retail Pharmacies Dominate Adult Diapers Market Distribution

The Adult Diapers Market share of Retail Pharmacies was 34.00% in 2025 due to high accessibility, reliable recommendations from pharmacists, and immediate availability of products which helps in making consumers' choice of right products. The Online Sales category would witness the highest CAGR of 14.03% owing to increasing digital sales and doorstep delivery advantages.

Urinary Incontinence Remains the Largest Application

Adult Diapers Market was led by Urinary Incontinence with 56.00% share in 2025 due to high prevalence rate of Urinary Incontinence amongst elderly, neurological problems, after operation and women with urinary problems due to old age. The fastest growing segment will be Mobility Impairment at a CAGR of 9.83%. This is due to increased physical impairments and orthopedic conditions.

Homecare Settings Lead Adult Diapers Market Demand

The Homecare Setting captured the largest share of the Adult Diapers Market at 48.00% in 2025 due to the growing preference for aging in place, home health care solutions, and increasing independence of the elderly population which reduces the need for long-term institutional care. The Hospitals segment is expected to record the highest CAGR of 8.97% on account of hospitalization due to chronic conditions, surgery, and injury.

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Leading Market Players Listed in this Report are:

Essity AB

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Unicharm Corporation

Ontex Group NV

First Quality Enterprises, Inc.

Paul Hartmann AG

Medline Industries, LP

Abena A/S

Attends Healthcare Products, Inc.

Kao Corporation

Principle Business Enterprises, Inc.

Drylock Technologies

TZMO SA

Daio Paper Corporation

Nobel Hygiene Pvt. Ltd.

DSG International

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Procter & Gamble Company

Domtar Corporation

Hengan International Group Company Limited

Recent Developments:

2026: Essity introduced next-generation TENA continence care solutions featuring improved absorbency, enhanced skin protection technologies, and greater use of renewable materials.

Essity introduced next-generation TENA continence care solutions featuring improved absorbency, enhanced skin protection technologies, and greater use of renewable materials. 2025: Kimberly-Clark expanded its Depend product portfolio with innovations focused on improved comfort, discreet protection, and digital consumer engagement.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

PRODUCT ADOPTION AND ABSORBENCY PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you evaluate adult diaper adoption trends, product utilization, absorbency efficiency, and consumer retention indicators across major product categories and markets.

– helps you evaluate adult diaper adoption trends, product utilization, absorbency efficiency, and consumer retention indicators across major product categories and markets. INCONTINENCE AND MOBILITY IMPACT METRICS – helps you understand the impact of urinary incontinence, mobility impairment, and chronic ailments on adult diaper demand and evolving care strategies.

– helps you understand the impact of urinary incontinence, mobility impairment, and chronic ailments on adult diaper demand and evolving care strategies. SUSTAINABLE MANUFACTURING AND OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCY METRICS – helps you identify how breathable materials, biodegradable technologies, and automated manufacturing are improving product quality and production capabilities.

– helps you identify how breathable materials, biodegradable technologies, and automated manufacturing are improving product quality and production capabilities. PRODUCT TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION AND ADOPTION TRENDS – helps you assess the growth of pull-up, pad insert, and liner solutions designed to address changing consumer needs and comfort risks.

– helps you assess the growth of pull-up, pad insert, and liner solutions designed to address changing consumer needs and comfort risks. HOME HEALTHCARE AND ONLINE RETAIL INTEGRATION – helps you understand how adult diapers are supporting elderly independence through the integration of e-commerce and subscription delivery models.

– helps you understand how adult diapers are supporting elderly independence through the integration of e-commerce and subscription delivery models. REGIONAL MARKET AND COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE ANALYSIS – helps you evaluate key markets, hygiene product providers, government-supported programmes, market penetration, and strategic developments shaping the global adult diapers industry.

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Adult Diapers Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 14.16 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 32.19 Billion CAGR CAGR of 8.22% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Product Type (Pull-up Pants, Adult Briefs, Reusable Adult Diapers, Pad Inserts & Liners, Others)

• By Distribution Channel (Retail Pharmacies, Hospitals & Healthcare Institutions, Online Sales, Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Others)

• By Application (Urinary Incontinence, Fecal Incontinence, Mobility Impairment, Post-operative Care, Others)

• By End User (Homecare Settings, Hospitals, Long-term Care Facilities, Rehabilitation Centers, Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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