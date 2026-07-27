ODW Logistics Appoints John Labrie and Charlie DeLacey to Board of Advisors

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ODW Logistics, a leading third-party logistics provider, today announced the appointment of John Labrie and Charlie DeLacey to its Board of Advisors, adding two accomplished transportation and logistics executives to help guide the company’s continued growth and expansion of integrated logistics solutions.

Labrie and DeLacey bring proven leadership experience across complex logistics operations, transportation networks, acquisitions, financial discipline, and enterprise growth. Their guidance will help ODW continue scaling its integrated logistics capabilities while strengthening operational execution, customer value, and long-term growth.

Labrie brings more than three decades of transportation and supply chain leadership experience. He spent 20 years with Con-way, including service as President of Con-way Freight, before serving as President and Chief Executive Officer of Network Global Logistics, MNX Global Logistics, now part of UPS, and most recently Quantix.

A practical operator with broad general management experience, Labrie has led teams across contract logistics, managed transportation, less-than-truckload freight, freight brokerage, forwarding, and other supply chain services. His operating discipline and strategic perspective will help ODW evaluate growth opportunities, strengthen execution, and continue building scalable solutions for customers.

DeLacey currently serves as Chief Executive Officer of Kenan Advantage Group (KAG), North America's largest bulk transportation and logistics provider. KAG is a $2.5 billion private equity-owned leader in specialized tank truck transportation, serving the fuel, chemical, agriculture, food, industrial, and consumer goods markets throughout the United States and Canada.

An Ohio native, DeLacey earned his bachelor's degree from Denison University and an MBA from Harvard Business School. He brings to the Board the perspective of a sitting CEO with extensive experience driving growth, leading complex private equity-backed enterprises, executing transformational mergers and acquisitions, and building high-performing organizations.

“John and Charlie bring the strategic perspective, operating discipline, and growth experience that will help ODW achieve its growth objectives. ” said John Ness, Owner and CEO of ODW Logistics. “Their backgrounds leading complex logistics and transportation businesses will be invaluable as we expand our capabilities, strengthen customer solutions, and continue positioning ODW for long-term growth.”

ODW continues to invest in strategic leadership to provide integrated logistics solutions, transportation management, technology, automation, and operational excellence to support its long-term growth strategy. The appointments of Labrie and DeLacey further strengthen the company’s advisory board as ODW scales to meet the evolving needs of modern supply chains under the leadership of Group President Troy Tibbetts.

ABOUT ODW LOGISTICS

ODW Logistics is a leading North American third-party logistics provider delivering integrated supply chain solutions for complex logistics networks. With more than 50 years of experience, ODW helps customers improve performance through warehousing and distribution, managed transportation, advanced automation, technology, and one of the industry’s most established retail consolidation programs, which connects shippers to more than 100 retail partners nationwide for efficient, cost-effective distribution. ODW’s integrated approach helps reduce costs, improve consistency, and support reliable delivery across retail and omnichannel networks. www.odwlogistics.com

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