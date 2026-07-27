ICTC introduces new AI bootcamps for employers and students to increase adoption in priority sectors

OTTAWA, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Information and Communications Technology Council (ICTC) has announced the launch of artificial intelligence (AI) bootcamps for businesses and post-secondary students to increase AI adoption in priority sectors across Canada.

The new 8-week bootcamps, funded in part by the Government of Canada’s Student Work Placement Program (SWPP), will provide industry-relevant AI skills that address AI fundamentals, sector-specific applications, agentic AI, and using AI in robotics and industrial Internet of Things (IoT) environments. The bootcamps respond to the need for postsecondary students entering today’s competitive workforce to rapidly gain practical AI skills, and for employers to meaningfully adopt AI into their workforce.

ICTC’s new AI bootcamps also respond to the Government of Canada’s target of boosting business adoption of AI to more than 60 per cent by 2034 and supporting AI-related job opportunities for students. The bootcamps are being designed by subject matter experts in priority sectors across Canada, including aerospace and defence, manufacturing and robotics, and energy and natural resources.

“By connecting industry needs with hands-on AI training, these work-integrated learning opportunities help close the gap between talent and technology,” said the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency of Northern Ontario. “As the world of work is changing, these bootcamps build the skills businesses and students need to confidently apply AI on the job.”

“At a time when AI adoption is becoming essential to Canada’s economic growth, ICTC’s new AI bootcamps reflect ICTC’s commitment to equipping both students and employers with the practical, job-ready skills needed to thrive in the era of AI,” said Namir Anani, President & CEO of ICTC. “By combining foundational knowledge with hands-on, sector-specific applications, this new initiative is designed to accelerate real-world adoption, and job readiness, in areas that are most strategic to our economic future. We are proud to continue connecting emerging talent with industry needs, strengthening Canada’s innovation capacity, and supporting Canada’s vision of making AI accessible and impactful for all Canadians.”

The new initiative builds on ICTC’s work-integrated learning program, which helps Canadian employers grow their businesses by providing wage subsidies to hire post-secondary students in tech-related roles, enabling faster access to job-ready talent, reducing hiring risk, and supporting digital transformation initiatives, particularly for small and medium-sized enterprises.

ICTC’s work-integrated learning program has supported over 26,800 students and 4,800 employers across Canada since 2017.

The new AI bootcamps will launch in September 2026 to employers and their respective student hires enrolled in ICTC’s work-integrated learning program. New employers interested in receiving wage subsidies for student hires and enrolling in the bootcamp are encouraged to register their interest here.

About ICTC

The Information and Communications Technology Council (ICTC) is a neutral, not-for-profit national centre of expertise with the mission of strengthening Canada’s digital advantage in the global economy. For over 30 years, ICTC has delivered forward-looking research, practical policy advice, and capacity-building solutions for individuals and businesses. The organization’s goal is to ensure that technology is utilized to drive economic growth and innovation and that Canada’s workforce remains competitive on a global scale.

Media Contact

media@ictc-ctic.ca