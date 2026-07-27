PopUp Bagels® Expands West with Nevada Debut in the Las Vegas Valley





LAS VEGAS, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PopUp Bagels , the award-winning bagel brand celebrated for its hot, whole bagels served straight from the oven, will make its Nevada debut in Henderson, marking the first of seven planned locations across the Silver State.

PopUp Bagels offers a fresh take on a category long rooted in tradition by focusing on one thing done exceptionally well. The brand serves bagels hot and whole from the oven, designed to be torn apart and dipped into schmear, creating a communal and distinctly unique bagel experience.

What began in founder Adam Goldberg’s Connecticut backyard in 2021, has rapidly grown into one of the most talked-about names in the bagel category. With its signature hot, whole bagels, limited-edition schmear releases, and creative collaborations, the brand has earned a loyal following and become known for its approach to building community around great bagels.

“Bringing PopUp Bagels to the Las Vegas area marks an exciting next chapter as we begin a greater expansion out west,” said Tory Bartlett, CEO of PopUp Bagels. “Las Vegas is known for its vibrant energy, dynamic culinary scene, and exceptional hospitality, making it a natural fit for our brand. We’re excited to introduce our Grip, Rip and Dip® experience and become part of the community.”

The brand's Nevada expansion will be led by local partners Gary Rubenyan and Raffi Babaian of Lucky Bagel, whose alignment with PopUp Bagels' community-first philosophy will help shape the brand's presence in the market. Together, they will focus on thoughtful growth throughout Nevada, creating local gathering spots and becoming a meaningful part of the communities they serve.

“There's an incredible energy in the Las Vegas area right now, from its thriving culinary scene to its continued evolution as a hospitality destination, and we're excited to bring PopUp Bagels into that mix,” said Nevada partner Gary Rubenyan of Lucky Bagel. “We're looking forward to creating a neighborhood destination where people can gather over great bagels, connect with one another, and become part of the everyday rhythm of the community.”

The Nevada shops will offer walk-in ordering, advance pickup, and catering, while staying true to the brand’s core philosophy: serving high-quality bagels hot from the oven and designed to be shared.

ABOUT POPUP BAGELS

At PopUp Bagels, our mission is fueled by passion and dedication: to craft unmistakably perfect bagels with no frills, using the essence of simplicity - crispy crusts, soft crumb centers, and an ideal proportion of seeds. Every bagel is a product of precision, from the high-quality ingredients in our dough to the meticulous proofing process and expert bake that achieves the perfect texture and flavor. Our commitment to quality goes beyond the bagel itself - innovating with top brands, chefs, and tastemakers to create epic schmears that elevate the cream cheese experience with bold, unexpected flavors.

What started as a local sensation, founded by Adam Goldberg in Westport, CT, has quickly grown into a celebrated name. It has earned acclaim from bagel lovers and industry experts alike and led to a nationwide expansion. No sandwiches here - we serve our bagels fresh from the oven, hot and whole, to

Grip, Rip and Dip. Loyal fans enjoy our bagels right from the bag, or they can be taken home or to the park to enjoy in endless ways. Follow our story on Instagram or our website , and come try for yourself how every bagel crafted is a testament to our commitment to perfection.

ABOUT LUCKY BAGELS

Lucky Bagels is the team behind PopUp Bagels locations operated by Tailwind Management LLC, a restaurant management company dedicated to growing exceptional brands through operational excellence and outstanding hospitality. In addition to developing seven PopUp Bagels locations, Tailwind Management LLC also operates Dave's Hot Chicken and Nothing Bundt Cakes franchises, partnering with industry-leading brands to create exceptional guest experiences and support long-term growth.

Contact:

M18PR - popupbagels@m18pr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/69245eef-488b-42c3-b6ae-b08d3783d474