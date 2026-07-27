Kuehn Law Encourages Investors of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating whether certain officers and directors of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRVN) breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders.

According to a federal securities lawsuit, Driven Brands Holdings concealed material weaknesses in its internal controls over financial reporting, which led to inaccurate reporting of the Company’s key financial metrics for nearly three years. As a result, according to the federal securities lawsuit, Driven Brands Holdings misled investors about its operational and financial stability due to its materially misstated financial statements from fiscal year 2023 through the first three quarters of fiscal year 2025.

If you currently own DRVN and purchased prior to May 9, 2023 please contact Sophia Anne Silayan by email at sophiaanne@kuehn.law or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

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Contacts:

Kuehn Law, PLLC

Justin Kuehn, Esq.

53 Hill Street, Suite 605

Southampton, NY 11968

justin@kuehn.law

(833) 672-0814