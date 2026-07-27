Berger Montague PC Investigating Claims on Behalf of EquipmentShare.com Inc. (NASDAQ: EQPT) Investors After Class Action Filing

PHILADELPHIA, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National plaintiffs’ law firm Berger Montague PC announces a class action lawsuit against EquipmentShare.com Inc. (NASDAQ: EQPT) (“EquipmentShare” or the “Company”) on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired EquipmentShare securities during the period from January 19, 2026 through June 23, 2026 (the “Class Period”), including in or traceable to the Company’s January 2026 initial public offering (“IPO”).

Investor Deadline: Investors who purchased or acquired EquipmentShare securities during the Class Period may, no later than September 21, 2026, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. To learn your rights, CLICK HERE .

EquipmentShare, headquartered in Columbia, MO, is a construction solutions company that provides equipment rental, retail, and technology-enabled fleet management services to customers across the construction industry.

According to the complaint, throughout the Class Period, including in the Registration Statement issued in connection with the Company's January 2026 IPO, Defendants failed to disclose material information concerning the Company’s related-party transactions, including its continued dealings with entities allegedly owned or controlled by its co-founders.

The truth allegedly began to emerge on June 24, 2026, when Umibozu Research published a report alleging that EquipmentShare had engaged in undisclosed related-party transactions that generated millions of dollars for entities affiliated with the Company’s founders through its OWN program and a network of founder-affiliated entities.

Following the report, EquipmentShare's stock price fell 6.6%, from $23.88 per share to $22.30 per share. The stock continued to decline the following day, falling an additional 11.7% to close at $19.69 per share. By the time this action was filed, EquipmentShare’s stock had traded as low as $16.06 per share, representing a decline of more than 34.5% from its $24.50 IPO price.

If you are an EquipmentShare investor and would like to learn more about this action, CLICK HERE or please contact Berger Montague: Andrew Abramowitz at aabramowitz@bergermontague.com or (215) 875-3015, or Caitlin Adorni at cadorni@bergermontague.com or (267) 764-4865.

About Berger Montague

Berger Montague is one of the nation’s preeminent law firms focusing on complex civil litigation, class actions, and mass torts in federal and state courts throughout the United States. With more than $2.4 billion in 2025 post-trial judgments alone, the Firm is a leader in the fields of complex litigation, antitrust, consumer protection, defective products, environmental law, employment law, securities, and whistleblower cases, among many other practice areas. For over 55 years, Berger Montague has played leading roles in precedent-setting cases and has recovered over $50 billion for its clients and the classes they have represented. Berger Montague is headquartered in Philadelphia and has offices in Chicago; Malvern, PA; Minneapolis; San Diego; San Francisco; Toronto, Canada; Washington, D.C., and Wilmington, DE.

For more information or to discuss your rights, please contact:

Andrew Abramowitz

Berger Montague

(215) 875-3015

aabramowitz@bergermontague.com

Caitlin Adorni

Berger Montague

(267) 764-4865

cadorni@bergermontague.com